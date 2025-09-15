Payroll4Construction Helps Contractors Stay Compliant Amid Changes to Certified Payroll Requirements

STRONGSVILLE, OH / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2025 / Payroll4Construction, a construction payroll service in the Foundation Software business portfolio, is tracking changes to the Davis-Bacon Act nationwide - and helping contractors stay compliant with the latest government requirements.

Over the last few years, there have been significant shifts in certified payroll requirements at both federal and state levels.

At the federal level, 2025 has brought major compliance changes that affect all government contractors nationwide. The updated WH-347 form (effective January 6, 2025) now requires enhanced fringe reporting and new employee classification fields. Just days later, on January 15, federal penalties increased by 2.6% under the Federal Civil Penalties Inflation Adjustment Act, with fines potentially reaching $72,876 for substantial violations.

Meanwhile, state requirements have diverged dramatically, with nine states implementing new electronic filing mandates. New Jersey's mandatory NJ Wage Hub launched August 15, 2024, requiring submission within 10 days. California mandates weekly electronic submissions for projects over $1,000. Connecticut enforces Class D felony charges for non-compliance. New York must implement a publicly accessible database by December 31, 2025.

Together, these varying state and federal changes have created the most complex regulatory environment contractors have faced in 40 years.

Because these requirements vary widely, Payroll4Construction ensures construction companies can generate compliant reports for each jurisdiction without additional work.

"Contractors managing certified payroll across multiple states face growing complexity. Payroll4Construction makes compliance manageable by automating prevailing wage calculations and generating jurisdiction-specific reports, so contractors don't have to worry about changing deadlines or penalties," said Jim Welsh, sales representative from Payroll4Construction. "We're seeing contractors turn to specialized solutions like Payroll4Construction because manual compliance is becoming impossible with different deadlines and penalty structures in each jurisdiction."

With 77% of contractors struggling with technology barriers and reporting barriers, Payroll4Construction's platform is built to address these challenges directly:

Free certified payroll reporting after each payroll run

Multi-state payroll processing capabilities

Certified payroll reporting in print or electronic formats

Dozens of free certified payroll reports for different states

As government contracts represent nearly $500 billion in 2024, automated compliance has become essential for maintaining competitiveness - and Payroll4Construction makes it manageable.

