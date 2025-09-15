Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 15.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Aktie meldet Mega-Deal: Nokia & Ericsson an Bord!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
15.09.2025 20:26 Uhr
137 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Payroll4Construction Helps Contractors Stay Compliant Amid Changes to Certified Payroll Requirements

STRONGSVILLE, OH / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2025 / Payroll4Construction, a construction payroll service in the Foundation Software business portfolio, is tracking changes to the Davis-Bacon Act nationwide - and helping contractors stay compliant with the latest government requirements.

Over the last few years, there have been significant shifts in certified payroll requirements at both federal and state levels.

At the federal level, 2025 has brought major compliance changes that affect all government contractors nationwide. The updated WH-347 form (effective January 6, 2025) now requires enhanced fringe reporting and new employee classification fields. Just days later, on January 15, federal penalties increased by 2.6% under the Federal Civil Penalties Inflation Adjustment Act, with fines potentially reaching $72,876 for substantial violations.

Meanwhile, state requirements have diverged dramatically, with nine states implementing new electronic filing mandates. New Jersey's mandatory NJ Wage Hub launched August 15, 2024, requiring submission within 10 days. California mandates weekly electronic submissions for projects over $1,000. Connecticut enforces Class D felony charges for non-compliance. New York must implement a publicly accessible database by December 31, 2025.

Together, these varying state and federal changes have created the most complex regulatory environment contractors have faced in 40 years.

Because these requirements vary widely, Payroll4Construction ensures construction companies can generate compliant reports for each jurisdiction without additional work.

"Contractors managing certified payroll across multiple states face growing complexity. Payroll4Construction makes compliance manageable by automating prevailing wage calculations and generating jurisdiction-specific reports, so contractors don't have to worry about changing deadlines or penalties," said Jim Welsh, sales representative from Payroll4Construction. "We're seeing contractors turn to specialized solutions like Payroll4Construction because manual compliance is becoming impossible with different deadlines and penalty structures in each jurisdiction."

With 77% of contractors struggling with technology barriers and reporting barriers, Payroll4Construction's platform is built to address these challenges directly:

  • Free certified payroll reporting after each payroll run

  • Multi-state payroll processing capabilities

  • Certified payroll reporting in print or electronic formats

  • Dozens of free certified payroll reports for different states

As government contracts represent nearly $500 billion in 2024, automated compliance has become essential for maintaining competitiveness - and Payroll4Construction makes it manageable.

To learn more about certified payroll and Payroll4Construction, visit payroll4construction.com.

Payroll4Construction
Payroll4Construction is a payroll solution just for contractors. Payroll4Construction can help manage certified payroll reporting, complete multi-jurisdiction processing, handle union tracking, cut checks, issue direct deposits and so much more. For information, visit payroll4construction.com, call (800) 949-9620 or email info@payroll4construction.com.

Foundation Software, LLC
Foundation Software delivers job cost accounting, estimating and takeoff, project management, safety management, HR management, mobile field apps and payroll services to help contractors run the business side of construction. For information, call (800) 246-0800, visit www.foundationsoft.com or email info@foundationsoft.com.

Contact Information

Tracie Kuczkowski
VP of Marketing
tak@foundationsoft.com
(800) 246-0800 x 7933

Samantha Ann Illius
Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist
sillius@foundationsoft.com
(800) 811 5926 x 4823

.

SOURCE: Payroll4Construction



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/payroll4construction-helps-contractors-stay-compliant-amid-change-1068927

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.