Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2025) - CCRcorp, the parent company of environmental, social and corporate governance resource PracticalESG.com, is pleased to announce the release of the Compendium of Sustainability Financial Disclosure: Over 100 Selected U.S. Publicly Traded Companies on September 16.

The first-of-its-kind Compendium summarizes accounting and regulatory disclosure mandates impacting sustainability topics, with excerpts from over 100 U.S. publicly traded companies on financial values relating to sustainability programs publicly disclosed in financial statements and corporate sustainability/ESG reports. PracticalESG.com Editor Lawrence Heim goes on to explain why some costs and benefits may be material but not reported or identified in financial statements.

"Our research found a surprising disparity in how U.S. publicly traded companies treat sustainability in financial reports," he said. "Even in sustainability/ESG reports, financial elements focus heavily on spending. Few U.S. companies explicitly report returns or upsides of their programs in formal disclosures. Investors, activists, regulators and others are left to make their own assumptions about the value of corporate sustainability."

The publication also features a list of relevant and meaningful financial metrics/values that can be generated from sustainability data already gathered by companies, as well as guidance on how to use this information.

The Compendium on Sustainability Financial Disclosure: Over 100 Selected U.S. Publicly Traded Companies will be available for purchase online starting September 16 at memberships.ccrcorp.com/practical-esg-compendium.

As a point of curiosity, PracticalESG.com compared its results to those produced by common, publicly available artificial intelligence systems and found significant discrepancies and omissions in the AI results versus manual reviews of the source documents, demonstrating that the research cannot be replicated accurately using general AI systems.

ABOUT PracticalESG.com: PracticalESG.com curates the latest guidance in the environmental, social and corporate governance space, keeping practitioners focused on updates and happenings in the ESG ecosystem. Members can make use of a range of compliance checklists, guidebooks on everything from greenhouse gas disclosure to staffing considerations, regular blogs and podcasts, and subject areas cataloguing all manner of memos and analyses.

ABOUT CCRcorp: CCRcorp (formerly Executive Press) delivers practical guidance direct from the experts on corporate and securities regulations, corporate governance, compensation disclosure and oversight, M&A, ESG and other areas impacting today's corporate practitioner. Its portfolio of resources consists of CompensationStandards.com, TheCorporateCounsel.net, DealLawyers.com, PracticalESG.com and Section16.net, where expert attorneys curate a collection of blogs, handbooks, newsletters, memos and more to cover the most up-to-date, relevant information in a variety of fields.

