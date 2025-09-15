INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING: The Battery Show North America Celebrates 15 Years as EV and Battery Leaders Tackle Production, Supply Chain and Workforce Challenges

The U.S. Department of Energy, LG, General Motors, SK On and Battery Advisor speak on the EV and Battery ecosystems

DETROIT, MI / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2025 / The Battery Show and Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo , North America's largest and most comprehensive event in advanced battery manufacturing and electric vehicles, will mark its 15th anniversary by spotlighting the voices driving critical conversations on supply chain transformation, domestic manufacturing and next-generation technologies. Taking place from October 6 - 9 at Huntington Place in Detroit, Michigan, the keynote program unites leaders from across industry and government at a decisive moment for the global energy transition, as the international battery market surges toward record growth, and evolving federal initiatives continue to drive investment in American production and infrastructure.

The event arrives at a pivotal moment for the EV and energy storage sectors, reflecting the global battery demand projected to triple by 2030. While the U.S. EV adoption rate has slowed, public and private investments and new policy measures continue to support a domestic production transformation. The urgency of these conversations is underscored by the rapid scale-up of gigafactories, efforts to strengthen critical mineral supply and ongoing work to expand the nation's charging network, all while workforce development, supply chain resilience and risk reduction strategies remain front and center in securing long-term leadership.

"The 2025 edition will mark 15 years of The Battery Show as the industry continues to accelerate with strong momentum," says Shamara Ray, Group Event Director, Informa Markets Engineering. "Our speakers are at the forefront of redefining how North America approaches battery production, policy and innovation. The conversation will address workforce and labor challenges, strategies for scaling manufacturing and next-generation technologies, sparking the global dialogue needed to advance the energy storage and EV industry worldwide."

Across the keynote sessions, attendees will gain a deeper understanding of the expertise behind key approaches, strategies and solutions.

Kurt Kelty, Vice President, Battery, Propulsion, and Sustainability at GM

"How GM is Driving American Battery Technology Forward"

Kelty delivers an insider's perspective on how one of the world's largest automakers is reinventing its approach to energy storage. The keynote details the build-out of a vertically integrated battery supply chain, the acceleration of next-gen technologies and the forging of partnerships to overcome infrastructure and resource challenges. Attendees can gain clarity on strategies tied to sustainability goals, cost efficiency and meeting customer expectations in a competitive EV market.

Bob Lee, President, North America at LG Energy Solution

"LG's Commitment to Battery Innovation and U.S. Manufacturing Leadership"

Lee shares exclusive insights into LG's long-term roadmap for innovation and U.S.-based leadership, from pioneering cell advancements to building world-class gigafactories with OEM partners. The presentation highlights the company's commitment to sustainable growth and cross-sector collaboration as drivers of a stronger domestic supply chain. Attendees will gain perspective on how LG balances rapid scale-up with reliability while anchoring U.S. competitiveness in the global battery market.

Austin Brown, Director, Vehicle Technologies Office at US Department of Energy

"Securing the Future: DOE's Investment in Domestic Battery Materials, Manufacturing & Transparency"

Brown highlights DOE's initiatives expanding domestic production of critical minerals and materials and reinforcing supply chains for EVs, grid storage and defense applications. The session explores cutting-edge R&D to improve energy density and durability, as well as introduce a new voluntary traceability framework for greater transparency and responsible sourcing. Attendees will learn how DOE programs are shaping near-term opportunities and securing long-term competitiveness in the global energy economy.

Rob Schnell, President North America at SK On

"Reducing the Cost of Batteries by Properly Apportioning the Risk of Failure"

Schnell presents SK On's investment in U.S.-based manufacturing, deployment of cutting-edge battery technologies and workforce development efforts to support a resilient, high-capacity battery ecosystem. The keynote also examines how policy, economic and infrastructure hurdles are being navigated to meet rising demand while maintaining sustainability. Attendees will understand what it takes to lead in the competitive battery landscape and how North America can position itself as a global hub for advanced production.

Celina Mikolajczak, the Battery Industry Advisor

"The New Battery Frontier: Growth, Innovation, and Opportunity in North America"

Mikolajczak addresses warranty failures and thermal runway events as overlooked lost drivers behind large-scale recalls. The session proposes new responsibility-sharing models between cell makers and OEMs to reduce total battery pack costs while enhancing safety. Attendees will leave with actionable approaches to reshaping cost structures and reinforcing reliability as the industry scales toward mass adoption.

The keynote program complements robust education tracks covering battery safety, supply chain resilience, EV investments, charging infrastructure, policy developments, automation, artificial intelligence and battery recycling. Attendees will also experience an expansive show floor featuring top exhibitors showcasing cutting-edge technologies across the battery production value chain.

