New to The Street's Esteemed Partner/Client - Skip Barber Racing and World Series of Golf Announce Two-Year Luxury Sports Series at Gran Reserva

From elite golf tournaments to supercar driving simulators and a new racetrack debut, this exclusive Mexico-based event redefines luxury sporting experiences.

IXTAPAN DE LA SAL, MEXICO / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2025 / Skip Barber Racing School, America's premier racing and driving academy, today announced a landmark two-year partnership with the World Series of Golf® (WSG), a global leader in luxury golf experiences, to host an unprecedented slate of high-end sporting events at the all-new Skip Barber Racing Resort at Gran Reserva, Mexico.

This collaboration merges world-class golf with elite motorsports, creating a destination experience unlike any other for golf enthusiasts, racing fans, and global luxury travelers.

Two-Year Event Rollout

Year One (2026):

State-of-the-art racing simulators delivering immersive motorsport experiences

World Series of Golf® championship competition using its patented tournament format

VIP receptions, celebrity appearances, and curated culinary showcases

Year Two (2027):

Launch of Skip Barber's full-scale racetrack, one of North America's most anticipated circuits

On-track supercar driving experiences featuring McLaren, Ferrari, Mercedes, Lamborghini, and more

Exclusive luxury accommodations and world-class amenities at Gran Reserva

High-level networking opportunities with athletes, industry leaders, and international investors

Executive Commentary

"This two-year rollout is a game-changer," said Michael Berg, CFO, Skip Barber Racing School. "Guests will see the racetrack under construction during our first event and then drive world-class vehicles on it the following year. Partnering with the World Series of Golf® sets a new benchmark in luxury sporting experiences."

"The Skip Barber Racing Resort at Gran Reserva is the perfect stage for the World Series of Golf®," added Robert Davidman, CEO, World Series of Golf®. "This partnership unites golf and motorsports in an elevated format that caters to international fans seeking competition, luxury, and adventure."

Invitation-Only Access

Attendance is strictly limited for these exclusive, invitation-only events. For inquiries, please contact: events@skipbarber.com

About Skip Barber Racing School

For more than 50 years, Skip Barber Racing School has been the global leader in motorsports education, training generations of professional racers and enthusiasts. With elite instructors, cutting-edge facilities, and a legacy of racing excellence, Skip Barber continues to set the standard in performance driving.

About World Series of Golf®

The World Series of Golf® delivers premier golf events worldwide, leveraging its patented tournament format and unmatched hospitality to create world-class experiences for players, partners, and spectators alike.

