Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2025) - Stephanie Wolfe, Executive Vice President, Head of Marketing, Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X" or the "Company"), joined Keith Wu, Head, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate the kick-off of the BetaPro Biggest Winner contest. TMX is proud to return this year again as a platinum sponsor of the Biggest Winner contest.





The BetaPro ETFs by Global X are managed by Global X Investments Canada Inc, a leading provider of leveraged, inverse, and inverse-leveraged exchange-traded funds listed on Canada's major stock exchanges. For over a decade, BetaPro has equipped Canadian traders with advanced tools to help navigate and capitalize on rapidly changing markets. Its innovative lineup of ETFs offers daily exposure to a wide range of indices and commodities, including the Nasdaq-100, S&P/TSX 60, gold and oil. Global X is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mirae Asset Financial Group, which manages over $800 billion in assets across 19 countries and global markets worldwide.

