Celonis, a global leader in Process Mining, today announced it has been named to No. 3 on the 2025 Fortune Future 50 list, recognized among the world's most promising companies poised for long-term growth. This marks the company's first appearance on the list alongside a prestigious group of global innovators, and underscores its leadership in enabling successful AI and business transformation through Process Intelligence.

Published annually in collaboration with the Boston Consulting Group, the Fortune Future 50 evaluates more than 2,000 public companies to identify those best positioned for sustained growth based on a proprietary system analyzing market potential, innovation, strategy, and investment in the future.

"Being named to the Fortune Future 50 is powerful validation of the mission we've been on since day one to make processes work for people, companies and the planet," said Alex Rinke, co-CEO and co-founder of Celonis. "This is truly just the beginning of seeing how Process Intelligence is making enterprise AI work."

As part of the recognition, Workday, the exclusive sponsor of this year's Future 50, also honored Celonis at the Workday Rising Go for Growth Summit today in San Francisco with the Excellence in Technology Award, presented to standout Future 50 companies advancing enterprise technology and growth.

With more than 25% of Fortune 500 companies using Celonis, the company's inclusion further underscores the critical role Process Intelligence plays in building resilient, high-performing enterprises and the value of strong ecosystems in shaping the future of business.

About Celonis

Celonis makes processes work for people, companies and the planet. The Celonis Process Intelligence Platform uses industry-leading process mining and AI technology and augments it with business context to give customers a living digital twin of their business operation. It's system-agnostic and without bias, and provides everyone with a common language for understanding and improving businesses. Celonis enables its customers to continuously realize significant value across the top, bottom, and green line.

Celonis is headquartered in Munich, Germany, and New York City, USA, with more than 20 offices worldwide.

