Chromalloy New York Facility Gains Civil Aviation Administration of China Approval for Turbine Engine Repairs

Latest Certification Reinforces Chromalloy's Commitment to Asia-Pacific Aviation Sector

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2025 / Chromalloy, a global leader in turbine engine aftermarket parts, repairs, and restoration, proudly announces that its Orangeburg, New York facility has been officially certified by the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) as an approved repair station for high-pressure turbine (HPT) engine components. This certification enables Chromalloy's New York facility to directly support commercial aviation customers in China and across Asia with high-quality, cost-effective repair services for PW4000 and V2500 HPT airfoils and ring segments.

John Maffi, Executive Vice President of Engine Component Repair Solutions for Chromalloy, commented, "This certification expands the number of Chromalloy's sites holding a CAAC certification to a total of nine, demonstrating our ability to provide repair solutions that meet all relevant civil aviation standards in China. We are excited for the opportunity to continue to deliver safe, reliable, and cost-advantaged repair options to our customers in China and Asia as we continue to grow our capabilities across the region."

Chromalloy's Orangeburg facility offers comprehensive repair capabilities for high-pressure turbine components used in legacy and midlife engines, including the PW2000, PW4000, CF6-80, and V2500 platforms. In addition to CAAC certification, the facility is also certified by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), reinforcing its global reputation for excellence in aerospace component repair.

About Chromalloy

Chromalloy is a leading provider of engineering, manufacturing, and service for the aerospace, military, aero-derivative, and energy/industrial gas turbine aftermarket. For over 70 years, Chromalloy has been a trusted partner of airlines, aero-engine asset owners, and engine repair facilities. Chromalloy is a leader in FAA-certified, third-party PMA and DER solutions to enable customer value during engine restoration and maintenance. The combination of alternative PMA new parts, DER part repairs, and inventory of used serviceable material (USM) enables each engine overhaul to achieve expected performance and achieve best value. Operating from over 20 locations worldwide, Chromalloy remains committed to having the right global team, available inventory, and a bias for addressing service needs for legacy and midlife engines. Our investments in design engineering, testing, and component manufacturing ensure that all regulatory and performance criteria are met or exceeded. With over 60 FAA-approved gas path PMA parts developed and over 6 billion flight hours, Chromalloy's PMAs continue to demonstrate a record of safety and reliability with zero Airworthiness Directives (ADs) issued to date.

For additional information, please visit www.chromalloy.com

Contact Information

Chromalloy Marketing

marketing@chromalloy.com

561.935.3571





SOURCE: Chromalloy

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/chromalloy-new-york-facility-gains-civil-aviation-administration-of-china-caa-1073916