Mentavi Health CEO to Spotlight Trust and Validation at Tech Week Grand Rapids 2025

Clinically validated ADHD diagnostic model positions Mentavi as a benchmark for trustworthy digital health solutions.

GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2025 / Mentavi Health will take a prominent role in Tech Week Grand Rapids (September 15-19, 2025), where CEO and Tech Week co-chair Keith Brophy will share insights at the intersection of health care and technology, drawing on Mentavi's peer-reviewed, clinically validated digital diagnostic solutions as an example of how innovation can set new standards for trust in digital health.

Mentavi Health, founded in 2018, provides a broad spectrum of online services, from mental wellness checks to diagnosis and treatment. Mentavi is nationally recognized as an innovator in online mental health diagnosis and treatment.

Brophy's leadership across multiple Tech Week events-including chairing the kickoff party, joining a digital health panel, and engaging with the VC Insights & Innovation Showcase-underscores Mentavi's role as both a West Michigan success story and a national leader in validated digital health. Tech Week is expected to draw more than 16,000 attendees.?

Tech Week provides a platform to highlight Mentavi's growth from its West Michigan roots to its recognition as a national benchmark for validated online mental health diagnostics.* Notably, Mentavi presented data at the 10th World Congress on ADHD in May and published a peer-reviewed validation study in the Journal of Clinical Psychiatry (September 2025), documenting the accuracy of its proprietary online assessment.

Beyond Mentavi, Brophy is widely recognized as a leader in Michigan's technology community, with a career spanning more than 25 years at the intersection of AI, healthcare, and entrepreneurship. His thought leadership has been featured in regional media and industry forums, where he has highlighted both the promise of technology and the importance of the human side of innovation. Brophy has underscored Mentavi Health's commitment to deliver diagnosis and treatment with human psychologists, physicians, and coaches adhering to rigorous national clinical standards, with strong guardrails against AI providing any kind of patient clinical advice.

"Our approach has always been about doing this the right way-validated, clinician-reviewed, and built to earn trust from patients, partners, and regulators alike," Brophy said. "At a time when credibility is the deciding factor in digital health, Tech Week is a meaningful place to share that story, both because of its focus on innovation and because West Michigan is where we're proving that trustworthy digital health can thrive, and where I've dedicated much of my career to building a vibrant tech community."

Tech Week Grand Rapids , where "Capital Meets Innovation," will feature more than 50 events on innovation, investment, and entrepreneurship. Steve Wozniak, co-founder of Apple, is the keynote speaker. The conference highlights Grand Rapids' growing reputation as a technology hub, with Mentavi featured among the innovators helping to shape the future of digital health.

"At Tech Week GR we're showing that credible innovation isn't just good medicine-it's good growth. Mentavi wins business by setting a higher bar for trust," said Corey Hart, senior director of business growth at Mentavi Health.

About 17 million U.S. adults have been diagnosed with ADHD but waiting periods to see a specialist often exceed six months. Mentavi's online, asynchronous platform offers a much-needed solution: some 46% of U.S. adults with ADHD already use telehealth, meaning millions more can benefit from online access to diagnosis and treatment as warranted.

Mentavi's online evaluation system provides people with an easily accessible and validated means of receiving a mental health diagnosis from a licensed provider. The evaluation has been developed from more than a dozen modern and widely accepted screening instruments and allows for the diagnosis of many mental health conditions, including ADHD.

Mentavi's clinician-reviewed process delivers timely, evidence-based evaluations that meet the highest standards of clinical credibility. This approach embodies Mentavi Health's mission: ensuring broad access to accurate, efficient, and evidence-based mental health assessments, grounded in trust and validation.

For more information, visit Mentavi Health or ADHD Online .

*The Mentavi Health Diagnostic Evaluation is clinically validated for the diagnosis of ADHD in adults. Study results were published in the Journal of Clinical Psychiatry on September 8, 2025 (J Clin Psychiatry 2025;86(3):25m15846; DOI:10.4088/JCP.25m15846).

Media Contact:

Tim Cox, ZingPR for Mentavi Health

tim@zingpr.com

About Mentavi Health and ADHD Online

Established as ADHD Online in 2018, Mentavi Health has evolved to encompass a broader range of mental health services. With the mission to make high-quality ADHD assessments accessible to all, Mentavi has grown to address not only ADHD but also the most common related mental health conditions. The nationwide Mentavi Diagnostic Evaluation and various treatment options showcase the company's commitment to providing comprehensive, accessible, and compliant online mental health care, grounded in clinical validation and trust. For more information, visit mentavi.com .

SOURCE: Mentavi Health

Related Images

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/mentavi-health-ceo-to-spotlight-trust-and-validation-at-tech-week-gra-1073946