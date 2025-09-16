Indianapolis, Indiana--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2025) - Mark Kirschner, long-time Chief Executive Officer of Wheaton World Wide Moving | Bekins Van Lines, recently announced his retirement, effective Dec. 31, 2025, at the van line's monthly Employee Ownership Meeting at the corporate office, and named company president Jim Gaw as his successor.

Mark Kirschner has worked in the household goods moving and storage industry for more than four decades. Starting in 1982 at the company that was then known as Wheaton Van Lines (now Wheaton | Bekins), Kirschner began working as a staff accountant soon after graduating from Indiana University Bloomington with his Bachelor of Science degree.

Five years later, in 1987, the company began doing business as Wheaton World Wide Moving. That same year, Stephen F. Burns, who had been the company's longtime legal counsel, assumed the top leadership role at the company. Kirschner worked closely with Burns for many years, including providing data and counsel during the industry's deregulation, until 2008, when Burns became the company's Chairman of the Board, moving Kirschner into the CEO position.

Over his decades in leadership at the Indianapolis-based van line, Kirschner has been a key figure in acquiring multiple competitors, including Bekins Van Lines, Clark & Reid, Stevens Worldwide Van Lines and Arpin Van Lines. He has also been an advocate for the household goods industry, leading the financials for the transition from the American Moving & Storage Association to the American Trucking Associations Moving & Storage Conference and participating in the group's Call on Washington each year.Kirschner's leadership throughout the COVID-19 pandemic was instrumental in preserving jobs and shifting technological knowhow in the Wheaton | Bekins network to allow for virtual surveys.

"Mark's career is a testament to unwavering dedication, exemplary leadership, and substantial contributions to our field," Gaw said.

In naming Gaw as the new CEO of the company, starting January 1, 2026, Kirschner praised his diverse experience in transportation and logistics and his progress in the past 15 months with the van line. Coming to Wheaton | Bekins from his position of COO at APS Logistics, Inc.,Gaw is a 12-year veteran of Atlas World Group International, where he served as President and COO. Prior to working at Atlas, Gaw worked at Bekins Van Lines as Vice President of International.

"Jim Gaw's proven track record of driving growth lends itself to a positive outlook for the van line," Kirschner said. "I know I'm leaving the team in capable hands."

Wheaton | Bekins is located at 8010 Castleton Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46250. Staff can be reached by phone at (800) 932-7799 or online at wheatonworldwide.com and bekins.com.

At the 2025 Wheaton | Bekins Van Line Summit & Awards Gala, Mark Kirschner presented to shareholders.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10823/266530_fa3d5fd594396aad_001full.jpg

Mark Kirschner (far left) and Jim Gaw (far right) flank the Bekins Van Lines Agent of the Year representatives, Pam Matheson Gonzalez and Brandon Matheson.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10823/266530_fa3d5fd594396aad_002full.jpg

About Wheaton | Bekins

Wheaton | Bekins is one of the world's most highly regarded providers of transportation services. The van line owns five household goods relocation brands, including Wheaton World Wide Moving, Bekins Van Lines, Stevens Worldwide Van Lines, Arpin Van Lines and Clark & Reid. The van line is the fourth largest household goods carrier. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Ind., through its brands Wheaton offers private and corporate domestic and international household goods relocation services as well as special commodities and logistic services. The van line is partner to more than 350 agents nationwide. To learn more, visit www.wheatonworldwide.com/why-wheaton/partners.

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/266530

SOURCE: Wheaton | Bekins