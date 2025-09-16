Irvine, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2025) - Pretika MedTech Corporation, It was such an honor for Pretika MedTech to be selected as a finalist in Octane's 2025 High Tech Awards Best Innovation in Medical Technology - Device category., today announced it has been named a finalist for the Best Innovation in Medical Technology - Device category atOctane's 2025 High Tech Awards. The winners will be announced at a gala ceremony on September 25, 2025, at the AV Irvine in Irvine, California.

"The level of innovation and leadership demonstrated by this year's High Tech Awards finalists is truly exceptional," said Rita Battocchio, Head of Signature Events at Octane OC. "Each nominee represents the very best of Southern California's thrivingtechnology and life sciences ecosystem, and we are proud to celebrate their remarkable achievements."

The High Tech Awards celebrate and recognize those individuals and companies who make Orange County a center of technology and medical technology innovation.

About Pretika MedTech Corporation

Pretika MedTech is reimagining wound care with Embedded Diagnostic Connected Wound Care Technology - a non-invasive, multispectral, hyperspectral and digital imaging device embedded within dressings with wireless, BLE and LTE enabled connectivity directly into the EHR patient record system for clinicians to monitor in real time the healing process of acute and chronic wounds remotely without having to see the patient of remove the dressings. Allowing clinicians to capture complications before they become serious. Utilizing Cloud Platform for ML | AI Alert technology and Pattern Recognition to analyze patient data to identify patterns and trends. For the for early detection of complications.

About the High Tech Awards

The High Tech Awards, produced annually by Octane, is Southern California's premier awards program celebrating achievement and leadership in the region's technology and life sciences industries.

