Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2025) - Waraba Gold Limited (CSE: WBGD) (FSE: ZE0) (OTC Pink: WARAF) (the "Company" or "Waraba") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement financing for gross proceeds of up to $100,000 through the issuance of up to 5,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Corporation (the "Common Shares") at a price of $0.02 per share (the "Private Placement"). Proceeds raised from the Private Placement will be used for to fund the Company's working capital.

The Common Shares issued under the Private Placement will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance. Closing of the Private Placement may be completed in one or more tranches.

Intention to Complete Consolidation

In addition, the Company announces that the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") has approved a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares ("Common Shares") on the basis of one post-consolidated Common Share for every eighteen pre-consolidated Common Shares (the "Consolidation").

The Board has set September 30, 2025, as the effective date of the Consolidation and anticipates the Common Shares to trade on a post-consolidated basis effective September 30, 2025, subject to final confirmation from the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). The Company's name and stock symbols shall remain unchanged.

No fractional Common Shares will be issued in connection with the Consolidation. Instead, all fractional Common Shares equal to or greater than one-half resulting from the Consolidation will be rounded to the next whole number, otherwise, the fractional Common Share will be cancelled. The exercise price and/or conversion price and number of Common Shares issuable under any of the Company's outstanding convertible securities will be proportionately adjusted in connection with the Consolidation.

Shareholders of record as of the effective date will receive a letter of transmittal from the Company's transfer agent, providing instructions for the exchange of their Common Shares as soon as practicable following the effective date. Registered shareholders may also obtain a copy of the letter of transmittal by accessing the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Until surrendered, each share certificate or direct registration system statement representing pre-consolidated Common Shares will represent the number of whole post-consolidated Common Shares to which the holder is entitled as a result of the Consolidation. No action is required by beneficial holders to receive post-consolidation Common Shares in connection with the Consolidation. Beneficial holders who hold their Common Shares through intermediaries (e.g., a broker, bank, trust company investment dealer or other financial institution) and who have questions regarding how the Consolidation will be processed should contact their intermediaries with respect to the Consolidation.

About Waraba Gold Limited

The Company is a resource exploration company that is acquiring and exploring mineral properties. The Company is a reporting issuer in the provinces of British Columbia and Alberta. The Company's common shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the trading symbol "WBGD" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "ZE0".

For more information about the Company, please refer to the Company's profile available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved".

The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein may include, but are not limited to, information concerning the Company closing the Private Placement according to the terms indicated in this press release. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward- looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/266559

SOURCE: Waraba Gold Limited