Liberty Helps Property Investors with Flexible Investment Home Loans

With one in four households planning to invest in property, Liberty has home loan solutions to empower more Australians to reach their goals.

MELBOURNE, AU / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2025 / According to the latest data from Agile Market Intelligence, 25% of households intend to invest in real estate in the next 12 months.

As a leader in the Australian mortgage space, Liberty is ready to support borrowers looking to start or grow their property portfolio with flexible investment home loans.

Communications Manager, Bernadine Pantarotto, says the non-bank lender is committed to helping more Australians take advantage of new opportunities.

"Whether you're just starting out or expanding your property portfolio, Liberty offers solutions designed to help you say 'yes' to your property plans," said Ms Pantarotto.

"Liberty has solutions for seasoned investors ready to expand with flexible loans designed to support long-term growth."

For those looking to step into property, an investment home loan could be a smart option to help build equity and generate rental income.

Unlike traditional lenders, Liberty takes a free-thinking approach to offer more choice for customers who may not fit the standard mold.

This includes low doc and low deposit investment home loans which may be helpful for self-employed borrowers or those with alternative sources of income.

"We look holistically at each customer's unique circumstances to help find a solution tailored to their needs," said Ms Pantarotto.

The lender combines risk-based assessment with personalized customer service to provide greater choice.

"We understand no two borrowers are the same, so we're proud to work with customers to help keep their property investment plans moving forward," said Ms Pantarotto.

Liberty's lending options can also support other life goals, from renovating a home, to launching a business or planning a well-earned getaway.

Beyond investment home loans, Liberty offers personal, car, commercial, business and SMSF loans.

"With close to 30 years of experience, our free-thinking solutions have helped over 900,000 borrowers reach their goals, and we're ready to help more Australians with their lending needs," said Ms Pantarotto.

About Liberty

As one of Australia's leading non-bank lenders, Liberty offers innovative solutions to support customers with greater choice. For nearly 30 years, this free-thinking approach to loan solutions has seen more than 900,000 customers across a wide range of home, car, business and personal loans, as well as SMSF lending and insurance. Liberty remains the only non-bank lender with an investment-grade credit rating offering custom and prime solutions to help more people get financial.

Approved applicants only. Lending criteria apply. Fees and charges are payable. Liberty Financial Pty Ltd ACN 077 248 983 and Secure Funding Pty Ltd ABN 25 081 982 872 Australian Credit Licence 388133, together trading as Liberty Financial.

Contact

Laura Orchard

Media Coordinator

P: +61 3 8635 8888

E: mediaenquiries@liberty.com.au

SOURCE: Liberty

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/liberty-helps-property-investors-with-flexible-investment-home-loans-1074016