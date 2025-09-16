Anzeige
16.09.2025
2025 CIFTIS: China-Australia ties have "exciting opportunities" especially in services trade: Australian accounting expert

BEIJING, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 CIFTIS opened in Beijing on Wednesday, themed "Embrace Intelligent Technologies, Empower Trade in Services."

"I've seen more EVs in China in a day and a half than I've seen in probably a month in Australia," said Mr. Dale Pinto, President and chair of the board, CPA Australia.

During the 2025 CIFTIS, the president of CPA Australia praises China's edge in industries like green energy and technology, noting "exciting opportunities" for China-Australia cooperation -- especially in services trade.

https://xhnewsapi.xinhuaxmt.com/share/news_pc?id=1124161373573120&showType=3008&utdId=46cc26cd69c55a5c146bbb5645f92d68&version=5.0.0&projectSource=1&clientMarket=huawei&appChannel=huawei

Source: 2025 CIFTIS



Contact person: Ms. Zhu, Tel: 86-10-63074558

