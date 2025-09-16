Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2025) - Lobe Sciences Ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTCQB: LOBEF) (FSE: LOBE.F) ("Lobe Sciences" or the "Company") a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing products to treat diseases with significant unmet medical needs is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming ArcStone-Kingswood Growth Summit in Toronto, taking place at the St. Regis Toronto on September 18, 2025. Dr. Frederick D Sancilio, CEO of Lobe Sciences Ltd, will be presenting the company's recent milestones and future growth strategy.

The ArcStone-Kingswood Growth Summit will be hosting over 20 companies and a curated group of investors for a full day of pre-arranged, targeted 1-on-1 meetings, panel discussions and networking opportunities.

Alongside the schedule of pre-booked meetings matching investors with appropriate projects, the conference program will provide amble opportunities to mix and mingle with the industry professionals and catch up on key industry developments.

About ArcStone Securities and Investments Corp.

ArcStone Securities and Investments Corp. is a diversified financial services firm with offices in Toronto and New York. Our firm specializes in providing bespoke solutions to mid-market companies worldwide, with a particular focus on cross-border transactions between Canada and the United States. Our partnership with Kingswood US enhances our ability to offer a full spectrum of financial services to our clients.

About Kingswood US

Kingswood US is a mid-market investment bank with a strong retail equity capital markets franchise and deep-rooted investment bank. The firm is dedicated to providing comprehensive financial services, including investment banking, wealth management, and capital raising, to clients across the United States.

About Lobe Sciences Ltd.

Lobe Sciences Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for rare neurological and hematological conditions. The company operates through two subsidiaries:

Cynaptec Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (a private Delaware company currently owned 64% by Lobe Sciences Ltd) is advancing Conjugated Psilocin (CP), a patented new chemical entity targeting Chronic Cluster Headache, an orphan indication. Substance use disorder (SUD) and possibly additional CNS disorders and other indications are under strategic review.

Altemia, Inc. is addressing sickle cell disease with two complementary assets: a medical food currently in early-stage distribution, and S-100, a patent-pending therapeutic candidate designed to treat the underlying pathology of the disease.

Lobe's pipeline is differentiated by intellectual property, clinical momentum, and a strategic focus on high-value, underserved markets.

