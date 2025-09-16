Tianjin, China--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2025) - Recently, the results of the "2025 10 BEST CHASSIS" jointly initiated by CATARC (Tianjin) Automotive Information Co., Ltd. and several industry organizations, were officially announced. This selection gathered participation from vehicle manufacturers, research institutions, media, and user representatives, utilizing a series of static and dynamic professional tests to ultimately identify the "10 BEST CHASSIS" models, multiple individual awards, and a special award from the organizing committee, showcasing the latest achievements and development trends in China's automotive chassis technology.
CATARC (Tianjin) Automotive Information Co., Ltd. Officially Releases Results of "2025 10 BEST CHASSIS"
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8722/266146_efb12d06847deb4a_001full.jpg
In the "2025 China Top Ten Chassis" awards, the following ten models were successfully selected based on their outstanding overall performance (listed in alphabetical order by pinyin):
FULWIN A9L
Honda GT
Geely Galaxy M9
Li i8
LEAPMOTOR B10
M-Hero M817
Denza N9
WEY New Gaoshan
AITO M8
STELATO S9T
CATARC (Tianjin) Automotive Information Co., Ltd. Officially Releases Results of "2025 10 BEST CHASSIS"
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8722/266146_efb12d06847deb4a_002full.jpg
In the individual awards, each model excelled in its specific category:
Best Off-Road Award: M-Hero M817
Best Comfort Award: WEY New Gaoshan
Best Architecture Award: Geely Galaxy M9
Best Intelligence Award: Denza N9
Best Innovation Award: AITO M8
Best Handling Award: FULWIN A9L, Honda GT
CATARC (Tianjin) Automotive Information Co., Ltd. Officially Releases Results of "2025 10 BEST CHASSIS"
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8722/266146_efb12d06847deb4a_003full.jpg
The special awards from the organizing committee focused on industry innovation and forward-looking exploration, with winning projects including:
Most Anticipated Luxury Model: WEY New Flagship SUV
Safety Ecosystem Pioneer Award: CATL Bedrock Chassis
Technical Platform Innovation Award: Great Wall Motor Full-Power Intelligent Super Platform
Future Mobility Pioneer Award: XPENG AEROHT Land Aircraft Carrier
A00 Class Chassis Driving Pioneer Award: AIOOC A100C · Lingqiao Architecture Chassis
The initiator of this selection is CATARC (Tianjin) Automotive Information Co., Ltd., a recognized technical service institution in the industry, dedicated to automotive industry research and technological advancement. With a solid technical foundation and industry resources, it has successfully conducted the "China Top Ten Chassis" selection for several consecutive years. Since its establishment in 2022, the award has adhered to the principle of "promoting research through evaluation and supporting publicity through awards," gradually becoming one of the most credible and influential evaluation platforms in the field of automotive chassis in China.
In the future, CATARC (Tianjin) Automotive Information Co., Ltd. will continue to collaborate with industry organizations to deepen the chassis technology evaluation system, promote innovative technology exchange and application, and provide ongoing support for the high-quality development and global competitiveness of China's automotive industry.
Contact Person: Kang Jingxuan
Company Website: https://www.catarc-cait.com.cn/
Email: kangjingxuan@catarc.ac.cn
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/266146
SOURCE: Global News