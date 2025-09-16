Tianjin, China--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2025) - Recently, the results of the "2025 10 BEST CHASSIS" jointly initiated by CATARC (Tianjin) Automotive Information Co., Ltd. and several industry organizations, were officially announced. This selection gathered participation from vehicle manufacturers, research institutions, media, and user representatives, utilizing a series of static and dynamic professional tests to ultimately identify the "10 BEST CHASSIS" models, multiple individual awards, and a special award from the organizing committee, showcasing the latest achievements and development trends in China's automotive chassis technology.





CATARC (Tianjin) Automotive Information Co., Ltd. Officially Releases Results of "2025 10 BEST CHASSIS"

In the "2025 China Top Ten Chassis" awards, the following ten models were successfully selected based on their outstanding overall performance (listed in alphabetical order by pinyin):

FULWIN A9L

Honda GT

Geely Galaxy M9

Li i8

LEAPMOTOR B10

M-Hero M817

Denza N9

WEY New Gaoshan

AITO M8

STELATO S9T





CATARC (Tianjin) Automotive Information Co., Ltd. Officially Releases Results of "2025 10 BEST CHASSIS"

In the individual awards, each model excelled in its specific category:

Best Off-Road Award : M-Hero M817

Best Comfort Award : WEY New Gaoshan

Best Architecture Award : Geely Galaxy M9

Best Intelligence Award : Denza N9

Best Innovation Award : AITO M8

Best Handling Award: FULWIN A9L, Honda GT





CATARC (Tianjin) Automotive Information Co., Ltd. Officially Releases Results of "2025 10 BEST CHASSIS"

The special awards from the organizing committee focused on industry innovation and forward-looking exploration, with winning projects including:

Most Anticipated Luxury Model : WEY New Flagship SUV

Safety Ecosystem Pioneer Award : CATL Bedrock Chassis

Technical Platform Innovation Award : Great Wall Motor Full-Power Intelligent Super Platform

Future Mobility Pioneer Award : XPENG AEROHT Land Aircraft Carrier

A00 Class Chassis Driving Pioneer Award: AIOOC A100C · Lingqiao Architecture Chassis

The initiator of this selection is CATARC (Tianjin) Automotive Information Co., Ltd., a recognized technical service institution in the industry, dedicated to automotive industry research and technological advancement. With a solid technical foundation and industry resources, it has successfully conducted the "China Top Ten Chassis" selection for several consecutive years. Since its establishment in 2022, the award has adhered to the principle of "promoting research through evaluation and supporting publicity through awards," gradually becoming one of the most credible and influential evaluation platforms in the field of automotive chassis in China.

In the future, CATARC (Tianjin) Automotive Information Co., Ltd. will continue to collaborate with industry organizations to deepen the chassis technology evaluation system, promote innovative technology exchange and application, and provide ongoing support for the high-quality development and global competitiveness of China's automotive industry.

