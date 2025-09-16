Ankang, China--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2025) - On September 13, the launch ceremony for the "Plush-AI-Ankang, Intelligent Future" 4th International Creative Design Competition of Shaanxi Ankang's Plush Toys & 2025 Global Toy AI Design Competition was held simultaneously via video connection in Ankang, Shenzhen, and Wuhan. This event is co-hosted by the People's Government of Ankang City, Shaanxi Province, and Shenzhen University, with the Ankang Human Resources and Social Security Bureau as the organizer.

This competition (https://www.plushaward.com) introduces an innovative three-dimensional evaluation system based on "cultural drive + technological empowerment + market validation." Contest entries will be assessed not only by AI judges trained by the organizing committee for aesthetics, culture, and innovation but will also be featured on a global crowdfunding platform. Real market data, including user votes and pre-sale orders, will directly influence the final scores, accounting for 75% of the total. This approach will break the traditional judging model, making market demand a touchstone for creativity. All profits from product sales will belong to the winners, who will also receive supply chain support from 20 star-rated certified factories in Ankang, truly realizing the effect of "creativity as productivity."

The competition is open to designers from over 120 countries and regions, with entries covering diverse categories such as AI interactive toys, intangible cultural heritage IP, and trendy blind boxes. The total prize pool exceeds 600,000 RMB, with the gold award winner receiving a reward of 200,000 RMB.

On the day of the launch ceremony, the first AI Toy Industry Development Opportunities Sharing Conference was also held. Relevant leaders from Ankang City and expert guests engaged in discussions about the future of the plush toy industry and its intelligent manufacturing. Representatives from the Information Center of Shenzhen University, the School of Computer Science at Xi'an University of Technology, the Internet Office of China Electronics Technology Group Corporation, and the Shenzhen Cultural Tourism Promotion Association, along with leaders from companies, such as KUKA Robotics, shared insights from their respective fields. They conducted in-depth discussions on various aspects, including the deep integration of AI technology with the plush toy industry, pathways for intelligent transformation, key technological breakthroughs, talent cultivation mechanisms, market ecosystem construction, and standard formulation. Together, they offered suggestions for advancing Ankang's plush toy industry from "manufacturing" to "intelligent manufacturing" and achieving high-quality development, expressing a strong willingness and confidence to collaboratively build a new ecosystem for the AI toy industry.

SOURCE: Global News