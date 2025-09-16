Anzeige
16.09.2025 07:12 Uhr
XCMG Machinery: XCMG's 4,000-ton Crawler Crane XGC88000 Marvels China's Offshore Wind Revolution

DONGYING, China, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The XGC88000, the world's first 4,000-ton crawler crane developed by XCMG Machinery (SHE:000425), successfully installed the world's largest 26-megawatt offshore wind turbine on August 29 in Shandong, China. Fully designed and manufactured with independent intellectual property rights, the installation marked a critical technological breakthrough for China's offshore wind industry as it advances into deeper waters.

XCMG's 4,000-ton Crawler Crane XGC88000 Marvels China's Offshore Wind Revolution

Currently the most powerful and largest offshore wind unit globally, the 26-megawatt wind turbine has the longest rotor diameter and highest single-unit capacity. Comprised of over 30,000 components, its hub center stands at 185 meters-equivalent to a 50-story building-with a rotor sweep area of 77,000 square meters.

The installation faced two major challenges: extreme precision and complex terrain. The engineers had to align over 200 bolts with millimeter-level accuracy at nearly 200 meters above ground, while also overcoming soft tidal flat foundations and cramped workspaces.

To tackle the hurdles, the project team innovatively reinforced the foundation with advanced piling techniques and deployed XGC88000. With an integrated solution of ground pre-leveling and aerial precision coordination, the crane safely positioned the 1,000-ton nacelle into place.

After installation, the turbine will undergo commissioning and grid integration. Once operational, a single unit is projected to generate 100 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity annually, which is enough to power 55,000 households for a year.

Dubbed the "National Weight" by CCTV (China Central Television) and honored with the Second Prize for National Science & Technology Progress Award, the XGC88000 is a marvel of engineering. It boasts a maximum lifting capacity of 3,600 tons, a 216-meter-long boom, and a record-breaking lifting torque of 88,000 ton-meters.

Since its debut in 2013, this crane has been instrumental in over 20 major projects across China and in Belt and Road Initiative countries, including Jubail Industrial City in Saudi Arabia and Duqm Refinery in Oman. With a cumulative total of 200,000 tons lifted, the legacy of the XGC88000 includes three world-first technologies, six internationally leading innovations, and more than 80 national patents, reflecting XCMG's relentless pursuit of precision engineering and advanced R&D.

XCMG is committed to advancing the construction of renewable energy infrastructure, as well as to pushing the boundaries of heavy machinery innovation and paving the way for a sustainable future.

For more information, please visit https://www.xcmgglobal.com/.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2773924/2025_08_30_144745_983.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xcmgs-4-000-ton-crawler-crane-xgc88000-marvels-chinas-offshore-wind-revolution-302557162.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
