



HONG KONG, Sept 16, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Champion Real Estate Investment Trust ('Champion REIT' or the 'Trust') (Stock Code: 2778) is pleased to announce its inclusion in the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index ('HSSUSB') and has received an 'AA+' rating in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) - the second-highest accolade in the assessment framework. The Trust ranked in the top 10% among over 500 assessed Hong Kong-listed companies, which demonstrates its outstanding performance and steadfast commitment to sustainability.Innovative Breakthroughs across Three ESG PillarsSocial Innovation: The Trust has redefined sustainability in the real estate sector, transforming from a traditional asset manager into a 'Super Connector'. Over the past three years, we engaged over 50,000 tenants and partners through major ESG initiatives. Our innovative 'Bridging Social Enterprises for Collective Impact' programme fostered cross-sector collaboration, generating an estimated HK$8.6 in social value for every Hong Kong dollar invested, reflecting our strong commitment to social innovation.Environmental Management: The Trust is advancing sustainability by integrating smart technologies into property operations. Notably, the AI-driven Chiller Optimisation System at Three Garden Road has achieved approximately 6.1% annual energy savings. Additionally, the expanded EcoChampion Pledge Programme has successfully engaged tenants in green transformation, delivering remarkable results in energy savings, waste reduction, and green procurement.Excellent Governance: The Trust upholds integrity as a foundational principle of its operations. It embeds ESG strategy oversight at the Board-level, integrates climate risks into its Corporate Risk Register, and enforces rigorous anti-corruption policies. These efforts reaffirm the Trust's unwavering commitment to transparency, ethical business conduct, and long-term sustainable development.Ms. Christina Hau, Chief Executive Officer of Champion REIT, said, 'We are profoundly honoured to receive an AA+ ESG rating and to be included in the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index. This recognition is a powerful affirmation of our strategy to unite tenants and stakeholders in creating meaningful, sustainable impact and provides us with renewed momentum to continue this journey. In our role as a 'Super Value-Adder', we are more committed than ever to fostering innovation and collaboration, delivering long-term value for our stakeholders, and pioneering a greener, more inclusive future for the industry.'Photo caption:Champion REIT Awarded Hang Seng ESG "AA+" Top-Tier Rating and Included in Benchmark IndexAbout Champion REIT (2778)Champion Real Estate Investment Trust is a trust formed to own and invest in income-producing office and retail properties. The Trust focuses on Grade-A commercial properties in prime locations. It currently offers investors direct exposure to nearly 3 million sq. ft. of prime office and retail area. These include two Hong Kong landmark properties, Three Garden Road and Langham Place, as well as a joint venture stake in 66 Shoe Lane in Central London. The Trust has been awarded the top five-star rating by GRESB since 2023. Champion REIT is managed by Eagle Asset Management (CP) Limited, a member of the Great Eagle Group.Website: www.championreit.comSource: Champion Real Estate Investment TrustCopyright 2025 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.