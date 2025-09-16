Foothill Ranch, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2025) - TAE Life Sciences, TAE Life Sciences a leader in the development of next-generation Boron Neutron Capture Therapy (BNCT) solutions, today announced it has been named a finalist for the Life Sciences category atOctane's 2025 High Tech Awards. The winners will be announced at a gala ceremony on September 25, 2025, at the AV Irvine in Irvine, California.

"The level of innovation and leadership demonstrated by this year's High Tech Awards finalists is truly exceptional," said Rita Battocchio, Head of Signature Events at Octane OC. "Each nominee represents the very best of Southern California's thrivingtechnology and life sciences ecosystem, and we are proud to celebrate their remarkable achievements."

The High Tech Awards celebrate and recognize those individuals and companies who make Orange County a center of technology and medical technology innovation.

About TAE Life Sciences

TAE Life Sciences is a biotechnology company pioneering Boron Neutron Capture Therapy (BNCT), a next-generation, highly targeted radiation therapy for some of the most difficult-to-treat cancers. Leveraging decades of expertise in radiation oncology, drug development, and nuclear science, the company's Alphabeam BNCT system and proprietary boron-10 drugs are designed to make BNCT a safe, effective, and accessible option for patients worldwide. Guided by its mission to transform cancer care through technical innovation, TAE Life Sciences partners with leading research institutions, clinicians, and industry experts to accelerate the path from discovery to clinical impact.

About the High Tech Awards

The High Tech Awards, produced annually by Octane, is Southern California's premier awards program celebrating achievement and leadership in the region's technology and life sciences industries.

SOURCE: OCTANE OC