Lazard, Inc. (NYSE: LAZ) announces the expansion of Nordic operations with the appointment of Jesper Jensen as Managing Director, Financial Advisory and CEO of Denmark and the establishment of Lazard's new office in Denmark effective September 17.

With more than 25 years of experience and a deep connectivity in the local market, Jesper Jensen will enable Lazard to advance its presence in the country and strengthen client relationships in the Nordics. In the region, he will work closely with Gustaf Slettengren and Victor Kastensson, based in Sweden.

"Jesper's appointment reflects our determination to grow and to better address clients' needs in the Nordic region as well as our confidence in Denmark," stated Jean-Louis Girodolle, Co-Head of European Investment banking. "With his deeply connected Danish relationships and Lazard's global reach, we are well-positioned to deliver tailored financial solutions for our clients in this dynamic market," added Cyrus Kapadia, Co-Head of European Investment Banking.

Commenting on his appointment, Jesper Jensen stated: "I'm excited to join Lazard to further expand and develop the firm's activity in the Nordic region and across Europe. As a truly integrated global firm, we offer Nordic clients unmatched access to strategic M&A opportunities worldwide. The firm's ambitious 2030 plan empowers and drives the entire organization ensuring exceptional value for our clients."

Jesper Jensen joins from Rothschild Co and was previously employed at JP Morgan in London among other positions. He earned an M.Sc. in Finance and Accounting from Copenhagen Business School.

About Lazard

Founded in 1848, Lazard is the preeminent financial advisory and asset management firm, with operations in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. Lazard provides advice on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets and capital solutions, restructuring and liability management, geopolitics, and other strategic matters, as well as asset management and investment solutions to institutions, corporations, governments, partnerships, family offices, and high net worth individuals. For more information, please visit Lazard.com and follow Lazard on LinkedIn.

