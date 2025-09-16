Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 16.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Aktie meldet Mega-Deal: Nokia & Ericsson an Bord!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
16.09.2025 08:06 Uhr
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

barq joins forces with Thunes to power faster, world-class remittances across Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thunes, the Smart Superhighway to move money around the world, and barq, the rapidly-growing digital wallet in Saudi Arabia, announce the launch of barq's enhanced remittance services to millions of consumers across the Kingdom.

barq joins forces with Thunes to power faster, world-class remittances across Saudi Arabia

Through Thunes' trusted Direct Global Network, barq customers can now send money seamlessly across borders, with transactions delivered in real time to billions of mobile wallets and bank accounts worldwide. This milestone reinforces barq's position as a leading mobile wallet in Saudi Arabia, offering international remittances, cards, and a wide range of innovative financial solutions to end users.

The launch follows the formation of the collaboration between Thunes and barq announced in 2024, focused on delivering growth, expanded reach, and a consistently trusted service to Saudi customers.

The Saudi Arabian remittance market, one of the largest in the world, is undergoing rapid change, driven by the country's ambitious Vision 2030 programme to digitise payments. By combining barq's local leadership with Thunes' international reach, this alliance provides a best-in-class service for consumers.

Thamer Alharbi, Director of International Partnerships at barq, commented: "Our collaboration with Thunes has moved from vision to reality. By going live with these services, we are empowering our customers with faster, more reliable remittances and strengthening barq's role as the digital wallet of choice in Saudi Arabia. This is another important step in our journey to deliver innovative and accessible financial services, and Thunes' trusted solutions are helping us to deliver on this mission."

Ahmad Yaacoub, VP MENA and Country Head for Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at Thunes, added: "We are proud to see our partnership with barq delivering impact at scale. With this live launch, Thunes and barq reaffirm their shared commitment to delivering efficient, and customer-focused payment experiences, supporting Saudi Arabia's vision for a digital-first financial ecosystem."

About Thunes:

Thunes is the Smart Superhighway to move money around the world. Thunes' proprietary Direct Global Network allows Members to make payments in real-time in over 130 countries and more than 80 currencies. Thunes' Network connects directly to over 7 billion mobile wallets and bank accounts worldwide, as well as 15 billion cards via more than 320 different payment methods, such as GCash, M-Pesa, Airtel, MTN, Orange, JazzCash, Easypaisa, AliPay, WeChat Pay and many more. Thunes' Direct Global Network differentiates itself through its worldwide reach, in-house SmartX Treasury System and Fortress Compliance Platform, ensuring Members of the Network receive unrivaled speed, control, visibility, protection, and cost efficiencies when making real-time payments, globally. Members of Thunes' Direct Global Network include gig economy giants like Uber and Deliveroo, super-apps like Grab and WeChat, MTOs, fintechs, PSPs and banks. Headquartered in Singapore, Thunes has offices in 14 locations, including Atlanta, Barcelona, Beijing, Dubai, Hong Kong, Johannesburg, London, Manila, Nairobi, Paris, Riyadh, San Francisco and Shanghai. For more information, visit: https://www.thunes.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2773263/barq_joins_forces_with_Thunes.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/barq-joins-forces-with-thunes-to-power-faster-world-class-remittances-across-saudi-arabia-302556646.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.