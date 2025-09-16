Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 16.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Aktie meldet Mega-Deal: Nokia & Ericsson an Bord!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
16.09.2025 08:06 Uhr
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Camel Energy GmbH: Camel Energy Showcasing Breakthrough Large Cylindrical Cells and Comprehensive Energy Solutions at the IAA MOBILITY 2025

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Camel Energy GmbH, the European branch of Camel Group, made its second appearance at IAA MOBILITY, presenting a broad portfolio of advanced lithium-ion battery solutions for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, light mobility, low-altitude aircraft, and marine applications.

Camel Energy at the IAA MOBILITY 2025

Introducing Large Cylindrical Battery Cells
A major highlight of the show was the launch of Camel Energy's full lineup of large cylindrical cells. Featuring high energy density, long cycle life, and stringent safety standards, these cells are designed for high-end EVs, commercial energy storage, special-purpose vehicles, and outdoor power supplies. Their debut underscores Camel Energy's leadership in structural innovation and multi-scenario battery solutions.

Comprehensive and Flexible Battery Solutions
Camel Energy presented its full voltage platform, covering from 12V to 48V, and a range of prismatic, pouch, and cylindrical cell formats. With both power and energy oriented chemistries, these products support diverse applications such as starting, traction power, dual-purpose energy, and backup systems. The company also continues to advance sodium-ion technology, exploring cost-effective, safe, and environmentally friendly alternatives to meet the evolving energy market.

Driving the Future of Mobility
Camel Energy's integrated, intelligent battery systems deliver safe, reliable, and efficient power across multiple scenarios. The company collaborates closely with OEMs to support next-generation architectures, autonomous driving, flying cars, and innovative 48V solutions.

Strong Market Momentum
With low-voltage automotive lithium-ion battery sales reaching 229,000 kWh in H1 2025, up 274% year-on-year, Camel Energy is expanding production capacity through overseas plants, and low-carbon industrial parks to meet growing demand.

Camel Energy's participation at the IAA MOBILITY 2025 reflects its commitment to advancing sustainable energy solutions, driving technological innovation, and setting new industry benchmarks in high-performance, multi-scenario battery systems.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2773932/Camel_Energy_IAA_MOBILITY_2025.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/camel-energy-showcasing-breakthrough-large-cylindrical-cells-and-comprehensive-energy-solutions-at-the-iaa-mobility-2025-302557129.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.