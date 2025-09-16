WeCap Plc - WeShop Announces Public Filing of Registration Statement with United States Securities and Exchange Commission for a Proposed Direct Listing of its Class A Ordinary Shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market

WeShop Announces Public Filing of Registration Statement with United States Securities and Exchange Commission for a Proposed Direct Listing of its Class A Ordinary Shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market

WeCap plc is pleased to provide an update on progress of its primary portfolio company, WeShop Holdings Limited which has announced as follows:

"Channel Islands, September 15, 2025 - WeShop Holdings Limited ("WeShop") , a shoppable social network allowing users in the United Kingdom to shop from hundreds of top retailers whilst also allowing its community to recommend products and services with the potential to earn ownership in the business, today announces that it has publicly filed a registration statement on a Form F-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to the proposed direct listing of its common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The listing is expected to take place after the SEC completes its ongoing review process and the Registration Statement is declared effective, subject to market and other conditions."

Tom Richardson, Chairman of WeCap said,

"We are delighted with the progress being made at WeShop as it takes this significant step towards a proposed listing on Nasdaq. The filing of the registration statement marks an important milestone in WeShop's journey to becoming a global social commerce leader. We believe the business model, which combines social recommendation with user ownership, has the potential to disrupt traditional e-commerce and create substantial long-term value for both users and shareholders alike.

WeCap will continue to keep shareholders updated as WeShop advances through this important milestone toward a potential U.S. public market listing."

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

About WeShop®

WeShop® is a shoppable social network allowing users to shop from hundreds of leading retailers, recommend products to each other and refer friends to the platform whilst receiving Shareback® - a unique, dynamic and disruptive loyalty reward of shares in the WeShop® business. It is the intention for the majority of the Company to be owned by its community as a reward for transactional activity via the platform. It is the firm belief that the community creates value in any social platform and should be rewarded for their usage through ownership.

This Is How® WeShop®, This is How® we ShareBack® and This is How® we make WeShop® yours.