Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 16.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Aktie meldet Mega-Deal: Nokia & Ericsson an Bord!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
16.09.2025 08:06 Uhr
24 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

WeCap Plc - WeShop Announces Public Filing of Registration Statement with United States Securities and Exchange Commission for a Proposed Direct Listing of its Class A Ordinary Shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market

WeCap Plc - WeShop Announces Public Filing of Registration Statement with United States Securities and Exchange Commission for a Proposed Direct Listing of its Class A Ordinary Shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 16

WeCap plc

AQSE: WCAP

("WeCap" or the "Company")

WeShop:

WeShop Announces Public Filing of Registration Statement with United States Securities and Exchange Commission for a Proposed Direct Listing of its Class A Ordinary Shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market

WeCap plc is pleased to provide an update on progress of its primary portfolio company, WeShop Holdings Limited which has announced as follows:

"Channel Islands, September 15, 2025 - WeShop Holdings Limited ("WeShop") , a shoppable social network allowing users in the United Kingdom to shop from hundreds of top retailers whilst also allowing its community to recommend products and services with the potential to earn ownership in the business, today announces that it has publicly filed a registration statement on a Form F-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to the proposed direct listing of its common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The listing is expected to take place after the SEC completes its ongoing review process and the Registration Statement is declared effective, subject to market and other conditions."

Tom Richardson, Chairman of WeCap said,

"We are delighted with the progress being made at WeShop as it takes this significant step towards a proposed listing on Nasdaq. The filing of the registration statement marks an important milestone in WeShop's journey to becoming a global social commerce leader. We believe the business model, which combines social recommendation with user ownership, has the potential to disrupt traditional e-commerce and create substantial long-term value for both users and shareholders alike.

WeCap will continue to keep shareholders updated as WeShop advances through this important milestone toward a potential U.S. public market listing."

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

END

Enquiries:

Company:

info@wecapplc.com

Corporate Advisor:

Peterhouse Capital Limited

+ 44 (0) 20 7469 0930

Corporate Broker:

Tennyson Securities Limited

Peter Krens: +44 (0) 20 7186 9033 (Direct)

About WeShop®

WeShop® is a shoppable social network allowing users to shop from hundreds of leading retailers, recommend products to each other and refer friends to the platform whilst receiving Shareback® - a unique, dynamic and disruptive loyalty reward of shares in the WeShop® business. It is the intention for the majority of the Company to be owned by its community as a reward for transactional activity via the platform. It is the firm belief that the community creates value in any social platform and should be rewarded for their usage through ownership.

This Is How® WeShop®, This is How® we ShareBack® and This is How® we make WeShop® yours.


© 2025 PR Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.