Dienstag, 16.09.2025
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
16.09.2025 08:36 Uhr
Mr. Feng Xingya at IAA Mobility 2025: A Global Dialogue, A Collaborative Journey

MUNICH, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Feng Xingya, the Chairman and President of GAC Group, was at 2025 IAA Mobility! At the IAA Mobility, audiences can be struck not only by the dynamic vitality of the automotive industry but also by the collective passion of the global community to shape the future. Reflecting on its participation at IAA Mobility 2025, GAC's delegation shown the professional and inspiring experience. Leading by Mr. Feng, GAC Group is delighted to engage with the partners, including key suppliers and industry peers. These meetings provided an invaluable platform for productive dialogues on a shared roadmap, focusing on accelerating the development of the automobile industry. By participating in one of the world's auto shows-IAA Mobility, GAC is looking forward to creating a better mobility experience for users worldwide. Let's follow Mr. Feng's lead to explore the IAA Mobility in Munich!

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2773990/video.mp4

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mr-feng-xingya-at-iaa-mobility-2025-a-global-dialogue-a-collaborative-journey-302557230.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
