Nedap Security Management: Nedap enables mobile credentials in Google Wallet

Groenlo, The Netherlands, 16 September 2025

Nedap enables mobile credentials in Google Wallet

Nedap (AMS:NEDAP), a global leader in physical security solutions, has enabled support for mobile credentials in Google Wallet powered by Nedap Mobile Access. By incorporating corporate badges into the Google Wallet, Nedap customers can now experience unprecedented levels of security and convenience when accessing their buildings and spaces.

Google Wallet is a digital wallet that allows you to securely store your cards, tickets, passes, keys, and IDs. Employees can add their corporate badge to Google Wallet where it's safely stored for fast, easy entry to their workspaces. All they have to do is simply hold their Android or WearOS device near an NFC-compatible reader for instant access.

With the addition of corporate badge in Google Wallet, Nedap Mobile Access becomes the most complete mobile credentials solution in Europe.

"We are thrilled to work with Google to support corporate badge in Google Wallet," expressed Maikel Coenen, Head of Technology at Nedap. "This alliance reinforces our dedication to ceaseless innovation and development, invariably aiming to enhance the value our solutions bring to people in their professional lives."

Choosing mobile access is a clear win

The benefits of corporate badge in Google Wallet resonate with users in many ways. Employees will be able to carry more, with less because they'll never forget their company badge while it's securely on their Android device with Google Wallet. Security teams can easily deploy and manage mobile credentials, remotely, so organizations can reduce the use of plastic and administrative workload. The corporate badge, now with the security of Google Wallet, is the future of hassle-free access for a better workplace experience for all.

At launch, support for corporate badge in Google Wallet will be available to Nedap customers via both direct sales and channel partners in select European regions, to be announced.

For more information regarding Nedap Mobile Access, kindly visit: https://www.nedapsecurity.com/solutions/nedap-mobile-access/google wallet

