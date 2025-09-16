News Release

September 16th, 2025

Solomon Global Announced as Headline Sponsor of the London Investor Show 2025

- private investors, traders, leading CEOs and financial experts to share ideas, gain insights and discover opportunities -



London - Solomon Global will be centre stage as headline sponsor of the London Investor Show 2025, a must-attend event for anyone interested in exploring ways to enhance investment returns.





Taking place on Friday, 24th October 2025 at Novotel London West, the full-day show is a fast-paced forum for traders and investors looking to learn new skills, network and immerse themselves in the world of investing. Offering insights into investment strategies, market trends, and opportunities, the event will help delegates make informed decisions about their financial future. It will include workshops, free seminars, and panel discussions featuring top names from the financial and investment community, including Holly Mead of The Times and The Sunday Times, Andrew Van Sickle, editor of MoneyWeek and Andrew McHattie, editor of Investment Trust Newsletter; renowned market commentators such as Clem Chambers and Rodney Hobson, and sector experts including Paul Williams, Managing Director of Solomon Global and Alec Beasley, CEO of Investa.



Headline sponsor Solomon Global, a specialist supplier of physical gold bars and coins, will participate in two high-level expert panels and interviews and will feature prominently throughout the event, with the company's brand integrated across the show, including on lanyards and main-stage signage. Delegates can visit Solomon Global's experienced team at stand B10 for one-to-one conversations. Representatives will be happy to answer questions on topics such as the CGT advantages of bullion products, physical gold's role in portfolio diversification and wealth protection, and the burgeoning coin collecting market.



"Gold's historic bull run continues amid escalating geopolitical risks and persistent economic uncertainty. In these turbulent times, investors are increasingly seeking assets that offer stability. Physical gold is seeing a surge in demand from those wishing to diversify their portfolio and protect and grow their wealth," said Paul Williams, Managing Director of Solomon Global. "Being a main sponsor at the London Investor Show 2025 is a testament to Solomon Global's dedication to empowering investors with knowledge that better equips them to navigate today's complex markets. We're proud to put our name to such an established and well-respected event that provides a solid platform for investors to explore a wide range of high-calibre investment opportunities."



"The London Investor Show is about giving private investors access to those with specialist expertise and insights," said Lisa Campbell, founder of Investor Conferences.

For more information about Solomon Global's products and services, visit the website athttps://solomon-global.com.

NOTES TO EDITORS



About Solomon Global

https://linktr.ee/SolomonGlobal



Solomon Global specialises in the secure delivery of physical gold bars and coins for private ownership. The company takes a uniquely consultative approach to purchasing and selling physical gold and silver, regardless of the investment amount. Its simple and tailored strategy is designed to work with beginners and experienced investors alike.

Solomon Global's team of experienced professionals is always available to provide practical solutions for clients - including products that are exempt from Capital Gains Tax - and assist with any inquiries.

Solomon Global was awarded 'Most Trusted UK Gold Bullion Supplier 2024' at The London Investor Show Awards 2024 and won 'Best UK Gold Bullion Dealer' at ADVFN International Financial Awards 2025.

For any questions about buying or selling gold and silver, contact the team here: https://solomon-global.com/contact/

About the London Investor Show



The London Investor Show was launched in 2010 with the sole aim of providing independent investment training and education to private investors and traders in the UK. Alongside Media Partners, MoneyWeek, the London Investor Show delivers this information through a one-day, live event and exhibition - with workshops, seminars, panel sessions, live debates, company presentations and interviews. The London Investor Show, and sister event, the London Trader Show, take place on the same day in the same venue - delegates with a ticket to one event can visit all events.



Friday, 24th October at Novotel London West, W6 8DR. Doors open at 9.30 am and close at 5.00 pm.

For more information, please visit: www.londoninvestorshow.com

For further press information, please contact: Francesca De Franco on 0794 125 3135 or email fdefranco1@gmail.com

[i] Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Buying physical gold as an investment involves risk, as the value of precious metal prices can be volatile. Historical financial performance does not necessarily give a guide of future financial performance. We recommend that you conduct your own independent research and seek professional tax, legal and financial advice before making any investment decisions.