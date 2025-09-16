The One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) is loaded with negative measures for the US solar industry. What does the bill mean for solar project development over the coming years?From pv magazine USA The US solar industry is grappling with heavy changes to energy industrial policy, as federal legislation removes incentives that were designed to accelerate the transition to renewables. On the campaign trail, President Donald Trump voiced support for an "all the above" approach to energy policy. However, the second Trump administration and the Republican-led Congress have come down hard on solar, wind, ...

