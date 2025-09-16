With Jumio, businesses can stay ahead of regulatory changes while offering users a faster, easier, and more compliant way to verify identities online

Jumio, the leader in AI-powered identity intelligence anchored in biometric authentication, automation and data-driven insights, today announced its support for eIDAS-compliant electronic IDs in 16 European countries, enabling users to verify their identity seamlessly using their national eIDs through Jumio's web and mobile SDKs.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250916094384/en/

eIDAS is the European Union's legislation that oversees eIDs, authentication and trust services for electronic transactions in the EU's internal market. By 2026, eIDAS 2.0 requires every EU member state to make digital identity wallets available to their citizens. And by 2027, certain regulated businesses in industries such as banking, telecommunications, healthcare, energy, and education, as well as very large online platforms (VLOPs) will be required to accept these wallets in their customer interactions.

Even businesses that are not mandated to accept EU digital identity wallets are quickly moving to accept them to gain a competitive advantage, especially in online gambling and e-commerce.

By supporting all eIDAS-compliant eIDs now, Jumio enables its customers to stay ahead of upcoming regulatory changes while offering consumers a faster, easier, and more official way to verify their identities online. Jumio already accepts eIDs from over a dozen EU countries that have issued their eIDs and digital wallets in advance of the 2026 deadline, and will continue to support other countries as their eIDs and digital wallets become available.

Most identity providers only support eIDs from a limited number of countries, lack accreditation in others, and often require customers to go through lengthy, country-specific accreditation processes, treating eIDs as standalone document checks. Jumio, by contrast, has already completed these accreditation processes on behalf of its customers, delivering broad, multi-country eID support. Jumio further enriches these signals with biometrics, historical verifications, and fraud intelligence to confirm the real person behind the credential.

"This is a big step forward in Jumio's evolution toward identity intelligence, expanding digital identity with authoritative data to help businesses verify smarter and decide with confidence," said Philipp Pointner, Jumio's chief of digital identity. "By enabling customers to accept eIDs and digital wallets without needing to complete the accreditation process themselves, we're providing them with fast, compliant onboarding based on official government identity data. This, in turn, reduces fraud risk, improves conversion rates, and positions these businesses as adopters of trusted national eID programs."

To learn more about Jumio and its award-winning, AI-powered solutions, visit jumio.com.

About Jumio

Jumio helps organizations to know and trust their customers online. From account opening to ongoing monitoring, the Jumio Platform provides AI-powered identity intelligence anchored in biometric authentication, automation and data-driven insights to accurately establish, maintain and reassert trust.

Leveraging powerful automated technology including biometric screening, AI/machine learning, liveness detection and no-code orchestration with hundreds of data sources, Jumio helps to fight fraud and financial crime, onboard customers faster and meet regulatory compliance including KYC and AML. Jumio has processed more than 1 billion transactions spanning over 200 countries and territories from real-time web and mobile transactions.

Based in Sunnyvale, California, Jumio operates globally with offices and representation in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and has been the recipient of numerous awards for innovation. Jumio is backed by Centana Growth Partners, Great Hill Partners and Millennium Technology Value Partners.

For more information, please visit www.jumio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250916094384/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts

U.S. Media Contact

Haleigh Kent-Bryant

10Fold Communications

jumio@10fold.com

810-516-5486

APAC Media Contact

Luke Nazir

FINN Partners

Luke.Nazir@finnpartners.com

+65 8139 2504

LATAM Media Contact

Lavinia Muñoz

Sentidos Comunicaciones

lavinia@sentidoscomunicaciones.com

+52 5510124305