Leading UK automotive dealer group to implement Tekion's cloud-native platform across 11 locations as part of a phased rollout later this year.

Tekion, the innovator of the first cloud-native platform serving the entire automotive retail ecosystem, today announced its first UK partnership with Hartwell Automotive Group, a leading privately-owned automotive dealer group with 11 locations across the country representing top brands including Ford, BYD, Omoda, Jaecoo, and GWM.

This partnership marks a major milestone in Hartwell's digital transformation-powered by one unified platform: Tekion's Automotive Retail Cloud (ARC). ARC is the first and fastest cloud-native platform, including all functionalities of a DMS (dealer management system) and accompanying tech stack to run a seamless retail business. Powered by advanced AI and automation, ARC modernizes the end-to-end automotive retail journey, improves consumer experiences, and delivers the highest efficiencies to retailers through its cutting-edge platform. With ARC, Hartwell will streamline operations across retail, service, parts, accounting, customer management, and analytics enabling faster workflows, improved data visibility, and a more modern experience for both employees and customers.

"Partnering with Tekion is a key step forward in our digital strategy," said Mark Knapton, Managing Director of Hartwell. "We're focused on building a future-ready business that delivers consistency, transparency, and ease for our customers. Tekion's platform allows us to do that with modern tools that support our teams and elevate the entire retail experience."

"Hartwell is an important and exciting partner as we expand and invest in the UK," said Rob Glenn, Chief Revenue Officer of Tekion. "They're embracing the future of automotive retail by adopting a truly unified platform that enhances both operational efficiency and the overall customer journey. We're proud to help power that transformation and support their vision for better customer and employee experiences."

Hartwell will begin deploying Tekion's ARC platform later this year, with the first store going live as part of a phased rollout.

About Hartwell Automotive Group

Established in 1919 in Oxfordshire, the Hartwell Automotive Group is a leading automotive group in the county, representing Ford, BYD, Omoda, Jaecoo, and GWM cars, as well as Ford commercial vehicles.

With 11 dealer locations across the UK, Hartwell is delighted to assist customers with their motoring needs. Hartwell has built a great reputation for providing customers with exceptional customer service and the highest-quality vehicles.

About Tekion

Tekion is the first and fastest cloud-native platform for automotive retail. Powered by Tekion AI, its platform leverages intelligent automation, real-time insights, and advanced decision support to enhance employee and customer experiences across the dealership ecosystem.

Positively disrupting auto retail for the first time in over 50 years, Tekion has challenged the paradigm with its revolutionary platform: Automotive Retail Cloud (ARC) for retailers, Automotive Enterprise Cloud (AEC) for manufacturers and large automotive enterprises, and Automotive Partner Cloud (APC) for technology and industry partners. Leveraging cutting-edge technology, big data and AI, Tekion unifies OEMs, dealers, and consumers-streamlining operations and enabling the most modern and efficient automotive retail experiences ever.

For more information, visit www.tekion.com.

