Muxía, ground zero of the 'Prestige,' returns to the international spotlight for its famed stones

Muxía, Spain, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On the Atlantic shore, the Romería de la Virgen de la Barca , declared of national tourist interest in 1989 and now seeking international recognition, has in 2025 attracted media outlets from Brittany, Ireland, Italy, and Portugal. Reporters saw heavy crowds, especially around the "Pedra de Abalar," which had remained immobile for 11 years.

The most popular stone at Punta da Barca split in 2014, just 13 days after lightning struck on Christmas 2013, setting fire to the roof of the neighboring sanctuary and devastating its interior. Today, a fragment of that stone serves as a seat in the atrium.

Tradition dictates jumping on the rock with steady, rhythmic movements until it produces its distinctive sway. The "Pedra dos Cadrís," or kidney stone, is believed to heal the organ and cure back pain, but only if one passes under it nine times, something not all visitors are willing to attempt.

"You're going to break it. There are too many of you," shouted a local resident ironically when he saw a crowd chanting "tan, tan, tan" and vehemently achieving the desired oscillation.

Other stones are harder to reach. The "Cabeza" (Head) stone lies close to the sea and is battered by its force, while the "Pedra dos Namorados," where eternal love is promised, is more remote and, like love itself, far harder to find, at least until it is discovered.

This natural heritage site sees its greatest activity before and after the two religious ceremonies of a festival that inspired the works of Rosalía de Castro and Federico García Lorca.

As the town is also the endpoint of the Camino Fisterra-Muxía and the Marian Luso-Galician Way, more and more pilgrims are timing their arrival to coincide with this mystical day, sharing, whether out of faith or simple tradition, a common wish for better health.

Muxía, known as "the bride of the wind," now awaits more pilgrims and the international recognition its celebration aspires to.

