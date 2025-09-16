Nokia Oyj: InterLAN supercharges network across Europe with Nokia's advanced IP routing solutions

Press Release

InterLAN supercharges network across Europe with Nokia's advanced IP routing solutions

By deploying Nokia's IP routing equipment, InterLAN can now provide high-speed access, increased scalability, and enhanced reliability to its members.

InterLAN's upgraded network infrastructure ensures seamless interconnection between its points of presence across Romania, Bulgaria, and Germany.

Nokia's robust Service Router Operating System (SR OS) future-proofs InterLAN's network, ensuring long-term reliability and adaptability.

16 September 2025

Bucharest, Romania - Nokia has been selected by Romania's largest interconnection platform, InterLAN, to provide advanced IP routing capabilities. Through the deployment of Nokia's market leading IP routing equipment, InterLAN will offer high-speed connectivity and enhanced scalability to the Internet Service Providers (ISPs) in its portfolio.

InterLAN will deploy Nokia's 7750 Service Router (SR), 7250 Interconnect Router (IXR), and FP5 network processor silicon, and will leverage Nokia's industry-leading suite of IP, MPLS, EVPN, and segment routing features to improve its existing infrastructure. Deploying Nokia's flagship FP5 technology, 400GE and future proof 800GE capabilities enables seamless and reliable connectivity between InterLAN's network points of presence (POPs) in four main locations spanning Romania, Bulgaria and Germany.

The project also addresses the increasing need for scalability by providing InterLAN with future-proofed network infrastructure. Through Nokia's robust Service Router Operating System (SR OS), Nokia is helping InterLAN deliver a consistent, simplified and highly reliable IP network operating environment.

"Nokia equips us with industry-leading reliability and scalability to facilitate the interconnection between networks across Europe. With Nokia's pioneering solutions, we are well-positioned to support our members' evolving needs while also ensuring a robust and future-proofed platform to help them address the next generation of communication challenges. With its proven track record in delivering high-performance routing technologies and an extensive feature set, Nokia supports us in strengthening Romania's internet ecosystem," said Eric Andrei Baleanu, CEO, InterLAN.

"Empowering the largest IXP (Internet Exchange Point) in Romania underscores our commitment to delivering industry-leading networking solutions across Europe. Our work together strengthens our position as the leading provider of IXP routing infrastructure and helps us deliver our vision to position Europe as a global leader in next-generation connectivity. Our technology ensures InterLAN's members can experience unparalleled connectivity with cutting-edge scale and performance as we help them deliver the next generation of connectivity," added Matthieu Bourguignon, Senior Vice President, Europe, Network Infrastructure at Nokia.

Multimedia, technical information and related news

Product Page: 7750 Service Routers (https://www.nokia.com/ip-networks/7750-service-router/)

Product Page: 7250 Interconnect Routers (https://www.nokia.com/ip-networks/7250-interconnect-router/)

Product Page: Service Router Operating System (SR OS) (https://www.nokia.com/ip-networks/service-router-operating-system-nos/)

Product Page: FP5 network processor (https://www.nokia.com/networks/technologies/fp5/)

About InterLAN

InterLAN-IX is a neutral national interconnection platform for data traffic and internet exchange, with national points of presence in Bucharest, Constanta, Timisoara, Craiova, Arad, Cluj-Napoca, Suceava, Iasi, Timisoara and international points of presence in Sofia and Frankfurt.

The infrastructure provided by InterLAN allows more networks to interconnect directly and to perform free traffic exchange. This leads to the more efficient use of each operator's Internet access connections, determining a decrease in costs and an increase of the offered service quality.

Fixed and mobile Internet access service providers, network operators, content service providers, social media platforms, educational networks, financial-banking institutions, internet domain name service providers, state institutions, mass-media institutions etc. are connected to InterLAN.

InterLAN-IX is a private non-profit organization of Romanian Internet access service providers with headquarter in Bucharest.

The aggregated traffic exchanged by InterLAN has daily peaks of over 700 Gbps during 2025.

