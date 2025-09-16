Nextivity, Inc.: The New QUATRA 100M 5G Enhances Nextivity Enterprise DAS Platform, Supporting Public, Private and IoT Networks

The CEL-FI QUATRA 100M 5G SA or NSA solution solves 5G signal issues and adds enhanced support for IoT networks for factories, warehouses, hospitals, hotels and other large spaces.

SWINDON, England, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nextivity - the industry leader in cellular DAS coverage solutions - released the CEL-FI QUATRA 100M to the UK and EMEA markets, with other markets to follow. The CEL-FI QUATRA 100M is a scalable, enterprise-grade, Standalone (SA) or Non-Standalone (NSA) 5G cellular coverage solution with built-in support for IoT networking. The system features ultra-fast speeds and low latency, extending the reach of 5G and supporting Private 5G networks.

Part of the industry-leading CEL-FI QUATRA family, the 100M uses proprietary IntelliBoost® technology to maintain peak performance with complete auto-configuration of all 5G parameters. QUATRA 100M performance rivals more expensive, traditional DAS. Lossless signal distribution throughout the coverage area enables flexible designs to cover even the most complex environments.

With support for both public and Private 5G networks, the QUATRA 100M is part of the Nextivity portfolio that allows customers to Do More with DAS. In addition to supporting IoT Sensor Networks using Nextivity patented SMART SERVER ANTENNAs, two built-in Ethernet IoT ports make it easy to enable advanced operational, security, and building control applications. Popular applications include panic button, gunshot detection, environmental monitoring and occupancy sensing. This solution is ideal for manufacturing, smart buildings, warehouses, and distribution.

The solution is now available in the EMEA region, supporting bands 1, n1, 3, n3, 5, n5, 7, n7, 8, n8, 20, n20, 26, n26, 28, n28, 40, n40, n77 and n78.

"We are excited to launch this evolution of our famous QUATRA DAS solutions. With its best-in-class performance, we are able to deliver ultra-fast speeds and low latency to in-building users at a fraction of the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) of traditional solutions. With support for Private 5G and our "Do More with DAS" ecosystem, modern enterprises can truly transform not just their user experiences but their entire business operations," said Nextivity CEO Michiel Lotter.

CEL-FI QUATRA 100M is available to purchase through authorized Nextivity distribution and system integrator partners in EMEA, with a late 2025 release planned in North America. For more information, visit nextivityinc.com/quatra-100m.

About Nextivity

Nextivity, Inc. makes the world's most intelligent, powerful, and easy-to-use cellular, public safety, and private networking coverage solutions that advance connectivity and allow people and businesses to achieve their most ambitious goals. Nextivity solutions include the popular CEL-FI product line, which are powered by the proprietary IntelliBoost® chip, which uses digital signal-processing to enhance cellular performance in real-time and deliver unbeatable coverage for organizations, homes, and vehicles in over 100 countries. All Nextivity solutions are unconditionally network-safe and used by over 200 mobile network operators globally. Nextivity has FirstNet connectivity solutions for every situation - vehicle-mounted, in-building, and portable. Nextivity is headquartered in San Diego, CA, USA. Visit us at nextivityinc.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Pamela Saunders

Nextivity

info@nextivityinc.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2643341/Nextivity_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-new-quatra-100m-5g-enhances-nextivity-enterprise-das-platform-supporting-public-private-and-iot-networks-302555532.html