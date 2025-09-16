KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 16, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - 4-day programme to feature exhibition, business matching programmes and dialogue sessions.The Malaysia International Halal Showcase (MIHAS) returns for its 21st edition at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC), Kuala Lumpur, from 17 to 20 September 2025. Recognised as a significant platform for the halal sector, MIHAS 2025, themed "Pinnacle of Halal Excellence", will see the participation of 45,000 visitors, 2,400 booths as well as exhibitors and buyers from 80 countries. The four day event will provide global businesses, policymakers, and industry thought leaders opportunities for deals, dialogues, and collaboration through its multiple components including exhibition, incoming specialised buying mission (INSP), Knowledge Hub seminars and Awards ceremony.On 19 September, the Prime Minister of Malaysia, YAB Dato' Seri Anwar Ibrahim, will officiate the opening ceremony. MIHAS 2025 serves as the trade component of the Global Halal Summit (GHaS), underlining Malaysia's commitment to advancing standards, innovation, and transnational partnerships as the halal sector develops further.Exhibition and Visitor ParticipationThis year's MIHAS invites trade visitors to a well-curated exhibition space highlighting halal food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, Islamic finance, fashion and lifestyle products, personal care, cosmetics, and Muslim-friendly tourism. Pavilions from both local and international representatives, government agencies, and leading industry participants demonstrate the broad scope of the global halal market.Business Matching and Market AccessThe International Sourcing Programme (INSP) remains integral to this year's showcase, supporting targeted business connections and exploration of new markets. Trade visitors and participating companies will be able to access platforms, including MADANI Digital Trade, to facilitate purposeful meetings with buyers and sellers, enabling direct engagements that may lead to mutually beneficial export developments.Knowledge Hub and Industry DialogueThe Knowledge Hub continues to provide delegates with expert briefings, industry-focused panel discussions, and Power Talks. These sessions aim to offer guidance on halal certification and market access, as well as discussions around current themes facing the global sector, such as digitalisation and sustainability. Companies and delegates are encouraged to participate in these events to gain market intelligence and strengthen their professional networks.Recognising Industry Excellence and ContributionThe MIHAS Awards Ceremony will take place on 20 September to recognise enterprises demonstrating quality, strategic vision, and responsible leadership. The Excellence Awards and Innovation and Sustainability Awards affirm MIHAS' commitment to encouraging best practices and progress throughout the sector.International PerspectivesMIHAS continues to broaden its reach with the expansion of its international editions. Following the success of MIHAS in Dubai in 2024, this year introduces MIHAS@Shanghai, held from 5 to 10 November in conjunction with the China International Import Expo (CIIE). Malaysian enterprises will benefit from a dedicated platform to present their products and services to the Chinese market, one of the world's largest and fastest-growing halal consumer bases. Through responsible partnerships and bilateral cooperation, exemplified by a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between MATRADE and the CIIE Bureau, MIHAS@Shanghai enables participating companies to strengthen their global competitiveness and build lasting business connections with buyers across East Asia and the wider region.Join Us at MIHAS 2025Secure your place among industry leaders and innovators. Register now to participate as a trade visitor, exhibitor, or delegate; schedule your business meetings, attend Power Talks, and position your enterprise for lasting success in the global halal economy. Discover the opportunities awaiting you at MIHAS 2025 and advance your business.Connect with the MIHAS 2025 Secretariat at Malaysia International Halal Showcase or visit the MIHAS 2025 website for further details and registration procedures.ABOUT MALAYSIA INTERNATIONAL HALAL SHOWCASE (MIHAS) 2025Since its inception in 2004, the Malaysia International Halal Showcase (MIHAS) has evolved into a pivotal event for both local and international businesses to flourish within the Halal trade, significantly contributing to the global Halal economy's expansion. In 2024, MIHAS set a new benchmark by recording sales of RM4.3 billion. This achievement not only underscores MIHAS's stature as a premier global trade platform for the Halal industry but also highlights its role in driving the sector's growth and innovation.MIHAS has established itself as a dynamic marketplace, offering a broad spectrum of opportunities that extend beyond Halal food. It encompasses sectors such as Halal pharmaceuticals, medical devices, finance, modest fashion, personal care and cosmetics, and even Muslim-friendly tourism. This diversity reflects the evolving nature of the Halal market and MIHAS' commitment to catering to its multifaceted demands.The 21st edition of MIHAS, under the theme "Pinnacle of Halal Excellence", will place a special emphasis on fostering innovation and sustainable initiatives. These key focus areas are designed to spearhead steady growth for the Halal economy, ensuring that it remains vibrant and resilient in the face of global challenges. By encouraging local and international players to embrace innovative solutions and sustainable practices, MIHAS aims to not only enhance the competitiveness of the Halal industry but also to contribute to a more sustainable and inclusive global economy.MIHAS's global reach is not confined to the ASEAN region alone; it enjoys robust international support, evidenced by the enthusiastic participation of International Pavilions from countries across the globe. This includes trade commissions, various government agencies, industry players, and market leaders, all coming together to explore and seize the vast opportunities within the Halal market. This international collaboration underscores MIHAS's role as a global nexus for the Halal industry, facilitating cross-border trade, knowledge exchange, and fostering partnerships that span continents.As MIHAS continues to evolve, it remains committed to its mission of galvanising the global Halal industry, promoting innovation, and supporting sustainable growth. Through its comprehensive platform, MIHAS not only showcases the latest trends and innovations in the Halal sector but also catalyses forging business connections and dialogue that drive the industry forward. With each edition, MIHAS reaffirms its position as a key player in shaping the future of the global Halal economy.ABOUT THE MALAYSIA EXTERNAL TRADE DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION (MATRADE)The Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) has been at the forefront of promoting Malaysia's exports, playing a pivotal role in enabling many local companies to establish and expand their presence in global markets. As we continue to spotlight capable Malaysian companies on the international stage, our efforts are aimed at making the "Made-In-Malaysia" brand synonymous with excellence, reliability, and trustworthiness. This commitment is reflected in our strategic initiatives and comprehensive support programmes designed to empower Malaysian exporters to navigate and succeed in the competitive global marketplace.Underpinning MATRADE's mission is a deep-seated belief in the quality, innovation, and diversity of Malaysian products and services. By fostering a conducive environment for export growth, MATRADE has been instrumental in helping Malaysian businesses not only enter but also thrive in new and existing markets worldwide. Our approach is holistic, encompassing market intelligence, trade advisory services, and capacity-building programs, all tailored to the nuanced needs of Malaysian exporters.MATRADE's efforts extend beyond traditional trade facilitation. We are committed to championing the Halal industry, as evidenced by our pivotal role in organising the Malaysia International Halal Showcase (MIHAS).Furthermore, MATRADE's dedication to sustainability and digitalisation reflects our forward-thinking approach to trade promotion. By integrating these elements into our initiatives, we aim to ensure that Malaysian exporters are well-equipped to meet the evolving demands of the global market, thereby securing Malaysia's economic future and reinforcing our position as a trusted trading partner.As we look to the future, MATRADE remains steadfast in its mission to elevate Malaysia's export landscape. Issued by MNAIR PR Consultancy Sdn Bhd on behalf of Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE)

Source: Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE)
Malaysia International Halal Showcase (MIHAS)
Copyright 2025 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.