16-Sep-2025 / 08:41 GMT/BST

London, UK, 16 September 2025

Edison issues report on BlackRock Latin American Inv Trust (BRLA)

Edison issues report on BlackRock Latin American Inv Trust (LSE: BRLA).

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust (BRLA) has two co-managers, Sam Vecht (lead) and Gordon Fraser, who are part of BlackRock's London-based Emerging Markets & Frontiers team. Although Fraser was appointed as one of the trust's managers relatively recently in April 2025, he has worked with Vecht for the last 18 years. The Latin American market can be volatile, which provides opportunities for investors willing to take a longer-term view. BRLA's managers seek quality companies with good growth prospects that are trading on sensible valuations. They have in-depth knowledge of the whole region, so are able to find interesting businesses outside the dominant economies of Brazil and Mexico.

