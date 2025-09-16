Integrated approach blends agentic AI with values-based selling mindsets to turn recommendations into sustained behaviour change

Consalia, the UK's leading sales business school and sales transformation consultancy, and Aviso, the California-based global leader in AI-powered revenue execution, today announced a strategic partnership to help revenue organisations move from AI awareness to AI adoption at scale. The collaboration addresses a pressing issue for Chief Revenue and Sales Officers: under-utilised AI tools and agents that fail to translate into day-to-day sales behaviours and measurable performance gains.

The partnership combines Aviso's revenue intelligence and agentic AI platform with Consalia's Sales Mindsets frameworks-an evidence-based approach founded through doctoral research into how customers want to be sold to-creating an integrated path to consistent AI and agent adoption, aligned to the values and behaviours buyers trust.

Addressing core revenue leadership challenges

The collaboration targets three high-cost problems repeatedly cited by revenue leaders: extended onboarding and time-to-quota, as new reps struggle to operationalise AI guidance; inconsistent tool utilisation across teams, resulting in patchy data and unreliable forecasting; and the 'last-mile' gap between AI recommendations and actual behaviour change in the field.

"AI succeeds when it aligns with human psychology, not when it fights it," said Dr Philip Squire, Chief Executive Officer of Consalia. "By fusing Aviso's agentic AI with our values-based Sales Mindsets, this partnership turns guidance into action-and action into repeatable performance."

"CROs tell us the hurdle isn't the tech; it's adoption," said Trevor Rodrigues-Templar, Chief Executive Officer of Aviso. "Together with Consalia, we embed proven mindsets into our platform so reps and managers use AI consistently-and leaders see the impact in the numbers."

Key business outcomes

The integrated solution is designed to deliver outcomes revenue leaders measure:

Faster rep productivity : AI-driven coaching reinforced by behavioural change frameworks to reduce time-to-quota.

: AI-driven coaching reinforced by behavioural change frameworks to reduce time-to-quota. Higher tool utilisation : Mindset-aligned prompts within recommendations, coaching, and forecast workflows to drive consistent use.

: Mindset-aligned prompts within recommendations, coaching, and forecast workflows to drive consistent use. Unified visibility: Manager dashboards that correlate adoption patterns with performance for targeted, data-driven coaching.

Consalia customers can now complement their mindset-led consulting and education programmes with Aviso's predictive forecasting, pipeline insights, and AI-powered coaching.

About Consalia: Consalia is the UK's only Sales Business School. Founded in 2006, it partners with Middlesex University to deliver accredited BSc/MSc programmes and Executive Master's in Leading Sales Transformation and Key Account Transformation. A founding member of the UK Trailblazer group, Consalia also provides Sales Transformation consulting, and licensed IP to help organisations build customer-centric sales capability and in-house sales academies. For more information, visit www.consalia.com.

About Aviso: Aviso is an end-to-end revenue execution platform designed to predict revenue, guide sellers, and streamline revenue operations leveraging Agentic AI. The platform serves enterprise customers, including Honeywell, Lenovo, NetApp, BMC, RingCentral, and many high-growth revenue teams. Aviso has been recognised by Gartner Inc., Forrester Research Inc., and G2 as a leading revenue intelligence platform. For more information, visit www.aviso.com.

