Citynet, a regional ISP in Austria and IT Brand of Hall AG, has deployed a fully disaggregated Broadband Network Gateway (BNG) using open hardware from UfiSpace and routing software from RtBrick. The shift to a software-based network architecture allows Citynet to deliver Internet speeds ranging from 80Mbps to 10Gbps to thousands of customers across their supply area.

Hall AG, the central municipal services provider for the city of Hall in Tirol, Austria, is an Internet Service Provider with a mixed customer base. Under their brand "Citynet", they currently serve 5,500 customers and provide a variety of reliable networking and connectivity solutions for regional and international businesses.

As part of the deployment, Citynet migrated its services onto UfiSpace 9600-72XC switches, building on its earlier core network transition from traditional monolithic routers to a disaggregated architecture. The UfiSpace 9600-72XC open switches are powered by Broadcom's Qumran2c network chipset, which enables sophisticated HQoS (Hierarchical Quality of Service) models with four queues per subscriber. Using RtBrick's routing software, Citynet has transformed these switches into fully functional Broadband Network Gateways (BNGs), delivering premium subscriber services at scale and reduced cost.

"The combination of open switches and RtBrick's software has been a game-changer for our high-speed internet services," said Matthias Giuliano, Senior Network Operations Engineer and Architect at Citynet. "We took the RtBrick configuration and migrated the entire access network to an open disaggregated architecture. On top of that, because we were already using Grafana and Prometheus systems to monitor and manage our network, the RtBrick software integrated straight out of the box."

"The open UfiSpace switches significantly enhance performance and port density, allowing for massive scalability and low power consumption," said Hannes Gredler, CTO and founder at RtBrick. "This approach provides operators like Citynet with unprecedented broadband speeds at a fraction of the cost of traditional routers."

RtBrick's multiservice edge routing software is transforming the networks of a wide range of operators, from Deutsche Telekom, Europe's largest telco, to regional ISPs such as WOBCOM and Citynet. To learn more, visit rtbrick.com.

