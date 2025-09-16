New credentials strengthen Infobip's role in the global telco ecosystem

Global communications platform Infobiphas received two new Network API certifications from the GSMA, as part of the CAMARA project. The SIM Swap and Number Verification certifications demonstrate Infobip's commitment to advancing global standards for Network APIs through the GSMA Open Gateway initiative.

The certifications mark a significant milestone for Infobip and its telco partners worldwide. The certifications validate Infobip's expertise and support mobile network operators (MNOs) in achieving their own certifications as part of GSMA's global standardization efforts.

Viktorija Radman, Telecom Growth Strategy Director at Infobip, said: "Achieving GSMA certifications for SIM Swap and Number Verification demonstrates our commitment to building secure, scalable solutions for operators worldwide. As a CPaaS enabler, Infobip is dedicated to helping telcos embrace new global standards and bring the benefits of Network APIs to real-world use cases. With its experience, partnerships, and developer-first approach, Infobip is helping telcos worldwide unlock new business opportunities and accelerate digital transformation."

Real-world impact

Infobip has several successful partnerships launching CAMARA-compliant Network APIs under the GSMA Open Gateway initiative. For instance, Infobip, together with four major French mobile operators, demonstrated what network APIs combined with reach channels like RCS can do to combat fraud and improve digital trust and security in the banking industry. The company also helped all Brazilian operators implement and market Number Verification, SIM SWAP detection, KYC and device location APIs to help businesses and developers speed up verification, reduce the likelihood of errors, increase conversions and fight fraud.

At Shift Zadar, Infobip will co-host an Ideathon at Shift Zadar in Croatia, alongside GSMA, CAMARA, and Orange.Developers will explore and build use cases with certified Network APIs, including SIM Swap, Number Verification, Device Location and Know Your Customer (KYC) Match. This initiative reinforces the relevance of showcasing the scalable use of Network APIs amongst developers, and GSMA is honored to join and be one of the main drivers of this key moment at the conference," said Henry Calvert, Head of Networks at GSMA.

Cédric Gonin, Director of Telco API Business Strategy Channel Management at Orange Livenet, said: "Infobip is helping to drive innovation in the telco ecosystem through its adoption and implementation of Network APIs for MNOs. Orange is at the forefront of these developments. At Infobip's Shift Zadar conference, we will demonstrate how such tools can better serve our customers and protect them from fraud while helping develop the telco ecosystem globally."

New awards

Infobip has won Frost Sullivan's 2025 Global Customer Value Leadership Award for Network APIs. Frost Sullivan recognized Infobip for its ability to drive the Network API ecosystem into its next growth phase, capturing market share and sustaining its leadership in the coming years.

Infobip distinguishes itself as a frontrunner in network application programming interface solutions, building on its deep expertise in communication platforms as a service offering and extensive CSP relationships.

About Infobip

Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250916538370/en/

Contacts:

For more information:



Marcelo Nahime

marcelo.nahime@infobip.com



Bojana Mandic

Bojana.Mandic1@infobip.com