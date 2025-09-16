AM Best is a sponsor at the upcoming African Insurance Organisation (AIO) 29th annual African Reinsurance Forum, taking place 11-15 October 2025 in Harare, Zimbabwe. The event is themed as "Growth for the African Reinsurance Industry Navigating Global Volatility and Growing Risk Complexity."

The event will focus on a number of topics that hold implications for (re)insurance companies, including geopolitical risk, increasing sanctions and tariffs, evolving regulation and the implementation of new technologies.

AM Best recently published its major annual special report on the global reinsurance industry, featuring dedicated sections focused on reinsurance trends in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) regions and those impacting companies operating across the sub-Saharan region. In both report segments, AM Best notes the challenges each sector is facing, though it sees positive long-term prospects for reinsurers in these markets. To access the full copy of this comprehensive Best's Market Segment Report, please visit http://www3.ambest.com/bestweek/purchase.asp?record_code=357234.

The AIO, established in 1972, is a non-governmental organisation recognised by many African governments. It was established to help develop a healthy insurance industry and to foster insurance co-operation in Africa. For more information about the AIO and its 29th annual African Reinsurance Forum, refer to the event page.

