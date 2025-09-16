Skills gaps in networking, cybersecurity, and AI are delaying growth and forcing businesses to rethink leadership, training, and investment strategies

Global businesses are facing mounting challenges in their growth ambitions due to persistent skills shortages in critical technology areas. As AI becomes more deeply embedded in business strategy, organisations are struggling to find or retain talent in key domains such as networking (39%), cybersecurity (40%), and Data/AI/automation (33%). The findings come from an IDC InfoBrief commissioned by Expereo, titled "Enterprise Horizons 2025: Technology Leaders Priorities: Achieving Digital Agility."

The report reveals that 39% of organisations are struggling to find or retain networking talent, while 33% report similar challenges in data, AI, and automation figures that remain consistent with 2024 findings. These shortages are not only slowing down AI adoption but also reshaping leadership dynamics and workforce strategies across enterprises.

To address these gaps, businesses are increasingly looking outward for support. 45% of global businesses expect to increase their reliance on external vendors to bridge the networking skills gap, while 37% plan to do the same for cybersecurity. Businesses are also looking inward, investing in internal upskilling, cross-training, and development of human skills such as collaboration and creativity. Both approaches will be key to resolving the above issues facing enterprises, but it will be external partners on-hand to provide the expertise and support required for enterprises on a global scale.

The pressure to realise AI's potential is also changing the relationship between technology leaders and the C-suite. Nearly one in three technology leaders (29%) say their CEO is now working more closely with the CIO than a year ago, driven by the urgency to deliver AI-driven transformation. Meanwhile, 79% of global technology leaders report that the focus on AI has elevated their personal profile at board level a significant jump from 60% in 2024.

Interestingly, while in 2024, 40% of tech leaders predicted that a Chief AI Officer (CAIO) would take over much of the CIO's responsibilities within two years 87% of global businesses have not hired a CAIO to support this shift.

Ben Elms, CEO of Expereo, commented: "Technology leaders are being asked to do more than ever, including driving AI strategy and managing infrastructure all while navigating critical skills gaps. What's encouraging is that many enterprises are responding proactively: strengthening vendor partnerships, rethinking leadership structures and investing in talent to stay ahead. To meet their growth ambitions and fully realise the potential of AI, businesses must continue to empower their technology leaders with the resources and support they need to succeed."

For the full *IDC InfoBrief, Enterprise Horizons 2025: Technology Leaders Priorities: Achieving Digital Agility, doc EUR253271325?, March 2025, please visit: https://www.expereo.com/enterprise-horizons-2025

About Expereo

Expereo is a world-leading Managed Network as a Service provider that connects people, places, and things anywhere. Solutions include Global Internet, SD-WAN/SASE, and Enhanced Internet. With an extensive global reach, Expereo is the trusted partner of 60% of Fortune 500 companies. It powers enterprise and government sites in more than 190 countries, with the ability to connect to any location worldwide, working with over 2,300 partners to help customers improve productivity and empowering their networks and cloud services with the agility, flexibility, and value of the Internet, with optimal network performance.

Expereo was acquired in Feb 2021, by Vitruvian Partners which acquired a majority shareholding from Seven2.

