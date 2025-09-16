Anzeige
Dienstag, 16.09.2025
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
WKN: A0F602 | ISIN: US57636Q1040 | Ticker-Symbol: M4I
Tradegate
16.09.25 | 11:41
493,15 Euro
-0,49 % -2,45
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
PR Newswire
16.09.2025 10:06 Uhr
142 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BaseKit and Mastercard partner to boost digital inclusion for MSMEs

  • Global payment technology leader Mastercard has joined forces with BaseKit, the global white-label website builder and e-commerce platform to help boost digital inclusion for MSMEs across multiple markets.
  • Mastercard partners can now empower their MSME customers to launch a professional website, open their online store, and accept bookings-while seamlessly integrated with secure Mastercard payments.

BRISTOL, England, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, global white-label website builder and e-commerce builder BaseKit and Mastercard - announce a new partnership to help democratise tech for entrepreneurs and MSMEs around the world.

BaseKit and Mastercard partner to boost digital inclusion for MSMEs

Micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) form the backbone of the global economy, making up over half of global GDP and representing more than 90% of all businesses, and two-thirds of total employment.

For banks, MSMEs offer significant growth potential, accounting for 21% of total banking revenue pools, with MSME banking revenues increasing by 7% annually-a rate surpassing both retail and corporate banking.

Mastercard's mission aligns with BaseKit's vision of a world where anyone with a business idea can thrive naturally, freely and successfully - powered by fast, simple and reliable technology.

In fact, Mastercard has recently surpassed its 2025 goal of integrating 50 million businesses into the digital economy, with 65 million micro and small enterprises integrated to date.

This partnership will empower entrepreneurs and small businesses around the world with transformative digital tools, delivered through the trusted reach of the Mastercard payments network. Mastercard partners can empower their MSME customers with an AI-powered website builder, built-in e-commerce, bookings and mini CRM in one simple platform-integrated seamlessly with secure Mastercard payments, across multiple markets.

Talking about the partnership, EVP Mastercard Gateway, Maria Parpou said, "Mastercard is committed to bringing micro, small, and medium-sized businesses into the digital economy through strategic partnerships. BaseKit is such a partner, and we're excited to collaborate together to empower businesses of all sizes to thrive digitally."

BaseKit CEO Simon Best said, "Mastercard is heavily aligned with our force for good mission, and vision for global tech democracy for small businesses. This partnership represents an important opportunity for millions more entrepreneurs to start a business and thrive online with our super simple digital tools."

"Furthermore, it endorses the power of non-financial services as an expansion strategy for banks to win MSME market share, not just as a traditional banking provider, but as a digital transformation and growth partner for small businesses."

BaseKit is currently available to Mastercard customers via partner banks, PSPs and ISVs and their MSME customers in multiple markets with a multi-lingual mobile editor in 25 different languages.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2772999/basekit_partners_with_mastercard.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/basekit-and-mastercard-partner-to-boost-digital-inclusion-for-msmes-302556571.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
