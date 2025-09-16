Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 16.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
16.09.2025 10:06 Uhr
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KEZO Advances Carbon Capture at Waste-to-Energy Plant with CATACARB HPC Pilot

LAWRENCE, Kan., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CATACARB's Hot Potassium Carbonate (HPC) technology has been selected by KEZO, Zurich Oberland's waste utilization service provider, to develop in collaboration with Sulzer, global market leader in technology licensing, a pilot carbon capture unit at their waste-to-energy plant in Hinwil, Switzerland. CATACARB is licensing its proven HPC CO2 capture technology and provided the process design package-the system was designed to achieve 90% CO2 capture, with guaranteed performance through rigorous testing.

The CATACARB HPC process is well suited to challenging flue gas conditions, with operational flexibility for intermittent waste feed and variable temperatures. KEZO's pilot aims to demonstrate steady capture efficiency, simplified solvent management focused on health and safety, and reduced overall energy demand compared with amine-based alternatives.

The comprehensive operational data collected from this pilot will shape KEZO's commercial deployment while supporting their commitment to pragmatic, technology-driven decarbonization. KEZO expects the results to inform stakeholders about viable carbon capture management options for the waste-to-energy sector and to guide decision-making on next steps for wider implementation in partnership with Sulzer.

"The decision to deploy CATACARB HPC technology is another important endorsement of its suitability for demanding industrial flue gases," said Gary Buckholz, CATACARB CEO. "This project is a step in the right direction toward mitigating climate change, and we must do more. We take pride in contributing to this effort and look forward to our continued collaboration with KEZO and Sulzer."

CATACARB's technology, design, and support are applicable across many industries emitting flue gas, including power (combined heat and power, biomass, and waste-to-energy), cement, pulp and paper, gas processing, refining, and petrochemicals.

CATACARB owned and operated by Eickmeyer & Associates, Inc.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kezo-advances-carbon-capture-at-waste-to-energy-plant-with-catacarb-hpc-pilot-302552633.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.