Horphag Research: New Study Finds Pycnogenol Alleviates Cellulite in Women

Peer-reviewed, published research reveals new skin health benefits for the super-antioxidant, including significant skin smoothness and cellulite reduction

GENEVA, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new double-blind, placebo-controlled study reveals that daily supplementation with Pycnogenol®, French maritime pine bark extract, reduces cellulite severity-a very common skin condition, most prevalent in women, linked to dermal structure and vascular changes beneath the skin. The research found that women who took Pycnogenol® experienced measurable improvements in cellulite after 60 and 90 days. In addition, the study found that oral intake of Pycnogenol® decreased upper thigh circumference, reduced skin roughness, and improved skin smoothness.

Published in Phytomedicine Plus, the study evaluated 60 women aged 25 to 45 years over the course of three months, with cellulite status and response measured at baseline, 4 weeks, 8 weeks, and 12 weeks. Thirty (30) women took 150 mg of Pycnogenol® a day (50 mg in the morning and 100 mg in the evening), while thirty (30) women took a placebo. Key findings include:

Decrease in Cellulite Severity

After 2 months of supplementation, researchers observed a 12.2% reduction in cellulite severity.

By the end of the 12-week trial, participants in the Pycnogenol ® group had experienced a 13.6% total reduction.

group had experienced a 13.6% total reduction. These results were measured using the Hexsel Cellulite Severity Scale, a clinically validated assessment tool that evaluates five key morphological features of cellulite-such as skin surface alterations and depressions. A 13.6% reduction on this scale represents a clinically meaningful improvement.

The decrease in cellulite severity was not significant in the placebo group but was significantly reduced in the Pycnogenol® group.

Reduction in Upper Thigh Circumference

Participants taking Pycnogenol ® saw a reduction of 2.07 cm after 3 months.

saw a reduction of 2.07 cm after 3 months. This was significantly greater than the 0.9 cm reduction in the placebo group.

Decrease in Skin Roughness

Skin roughness of the outer thigh decreased by 32% in the Pycnogenol ® group after 3 months.

group after 3 months. The placebo group showed only a 6% reduction overall.

Increase in Skin Smoothness

Participants in the Pycnogenol ® group experienced an 11.19% improvement in skin smoothness after 3 months.

group experienced an 11.19% improvement in skin smoothness after 3 months. The placebo group only showed a 6.82% improvement overall.

"Cellulite is incredibly common-impacting up to 90% of women-and while often seen as frustrating, it doesn't have to undermine confidence," says author and renowned natural physician, Dr. Fred Pescatore. "Women today are looking for natural, effective ways to support skin health. Pycnogenol® is a clinically backed ingredient with multiple skin benefits, including its ability to visibly improve cellulite. That's exciting for anyone looking to simplify their beauty routine and feel better in their own skin."

Danielle Lin, C.N., lifestyle radio and podcast host and long-time Pycnogenol® advocate, adds: "Wellness is the foundation of timeless beauty, and Pycnogenol® is one of those rare ingredients that truly bridges inner health with visible results. For women looking to refine skin tone and texture naturally, this research offers a smart, science-backed solution. It's a beautiful blend of nature and innovation that empowers us to feel confident in our own skin."

In addition to this new cellulite research, Pycnogenol®'s skin and beauty benefits have been well documented in over 25 published clinical studies. These demonstrate its ability to stimulate collagen and hyaluronic acid synthesis within the skin's extracellular matrix, improving skin elasticity and hydration.

To review clinical research and additional information on Pycnogenol®, visit?www.pycnogenol.com. Pycnogenol® is available in more than 1,000 dietary supplements and health products worldwide.?

About Pycnogenol® -

Pycnogenol®?is a natural plant extract originating from the bark of the maritime pine that grows along the coast of southwest?France?and is found to contain a unique combination of procyanidins, bioflavonoids and phenolic acids, which offer extensive natural health benefits.?The extract has been widely studied for the past 40 years and has more than 450 published studies and review articles ensuring safety and efficacy as an ingredient. Today,?Pycnogenol®?is available in more than 1,000 dietary supplements and health products worldwide. For more information, visit?www.pycnogenol.com. ???

About Horphag Research??

Horphag Research is the exclusive worldwide distributor for Pycnogenol® (pic-noj-en-all) brand French maritime pine bark extract. Pycnogenol® is a registered trademark of Horphag Research. For its patented ingredient, Pycnogenol®, Horphag Research has been awarded the Frost & Sullivan Excellence in Research Award, Nutraceutical Business & Technology Safety & Quality Award, SupplySide West Scientific Excellence Award and The American Botanical Council's Tyler Research Award.?Horphag Research has the exclusive rights to market and sell Pycnogenol® worldwide and benefits from more than 40 years of scientific research assuring the safety and efficacy of Pycnogenol® as a dietary supplement.

