Electreon Wireless Ltd: Electreon signs collaboration agreement with ATLoS autonomous vehicle supplier to accelerate the vision of fully autonomous, wirelessly-charged industrial transport

BEIT YANAI, Israel, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Electreon (TASE: ELWS) is pleased to announce it has signed a collaboration agreement with ATLoS, a Portugal-based company that specializes in manufacturing autonomous vehicles (AVs) for industrial environments. ATLoS is a registered trademark and a Business Unit of the Pro CME Group , a global leader in delivering complex, high-tech infrastructure and mobility projects. Through this collaboration, Electreon's cutting-edge wireless charging technology will be integrated into ATLoS's AVs, starting with vehicles operating along fixed routes within manufacturing compounds, logistics hubs, and warehouse environments-key target sectors for both companies. The successful collaborative project could create significant new market opportunities for streamlining fully autonomous mobility solutions across sectors including automotive, food and beverage, pharma, airports, and ports.

In parallel, implementation plans are progressing for wireless charging integration at a production facility of a top-tier global company.

The Pro CME Group has a strong presence in areas such as renewable energy, industrial robotics, urban mobility, and digital transformation, specializing in AVs for logistics hubs, manufacturing compounds, and warehouse environments. Its commitment to sustainable development and technological innovation aligns closely with Electreon's mission to drive the transition towards fully autonomous, clean electric mobility.

By wirelessly powering ATLoS's autonomous vehicles, the two companies are combining two transformative technologies-autonomous driving and wireless energy transfer-to streamline industrial logistics, optimize fleet operations, and enable true hands-free charging. This collaboration builds on Electreon's successful global OEM integrations and represents a major step toward scalable, intelligent infrastructure for 24/7 industrial automation.

By embedding Electreon's wireless charging coils into the ground along fixed operational routes, ATLoS vehicles are ready to charge dynamically while in motion or statically when parked at loading docks, eliminating the need for manual plugging and charging downtime. This synergy of two transformative technologies-autonomous driving and wireless energy transfer-is designed to streamline industrial logistics and optimize fleet operations for 24/7 automation.

The agreement outlines a first project of limited scale, under which Electreon will supply hardware and software solutions, as well as implementation and technical support. As part of the project scope, ATLoS's autonomous vehicle will be fitted with Electreon's wireless charging system, and deployed in part within an area operated by an existing ATLoS customer.

José Reis Costa, ProCME Group CEO, said, "This collaboration with Electreon represents another strategic step in ATLoS's mission to redefine industrial mobility with truly autonomous and sustainable solutions. By integrating wireless charging technology into our autonomous vehicles, we can eliminate operational barriers, reduce downtime, and increase our clients' efficiency. We are excited to join forces with a partner that shares our vision of a smarter, more automated, and cleaner industrial future."

"This partnership with ATLoS is a critical step into the rapidly growing industrial automation market," said Oren Ezer, CEO of Electreon. "To achieve true autonomy, the charging process must also be autonomous. Combining our proven wireless charging with ATLoS's innovative AVs creates a 'set-and-forget' solution that offers unparalleled operational efficiency for their customers."

