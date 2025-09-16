Anzeige
16.09.2025 10:06 Uhr
innDex Strengthens Global Presence with Dubai Office to Drive Growth Across MENA

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- innDex, a pioneer in Digital Workforce Management for the Construction sector, has announced the launch of its first office in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). The new Dubai hub marks a significant milestone in the company's global growth journey, reinforcing its commitment to supporting regional partners and driving digital transformation across the construction sector.

James Ainsbury - Head of Operations at innDex

The decision comes on the back of successful completion of major projects earlier this year, including two large data centre developments delivered in partnership with McLaren Construction. Driving this next phase of growth, innDex's Head of Operations, James Ainsbury, will lead the international expansion and oversee the new office, ensuring the company's expertise and client-first approach are embedded at the heart of the region.

"Establishing a base in Dubai is a natural step in our growth journey," said George Smithies, Co-founder of innDex. "The city's role as a global centre for innovation positions us to better support partners and accelerate digital transformation across the Middle East and North Africa."

The Dubai office will serve as a springboard for strengthening regional partnerships, promoting efficiency in construction delivery, and advancing infrastructure development.

About innDex: innDex delivers next-generation workforce management solutions engineered for the construction industry. Founded by Civil Engineers, the platform streamlines project delivery with innovative, fully digital tools that drive efficiency, enhance safety, and ensure compliance.

Visit innDex's website.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2771129/James_Ainsbury_innDex.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2750765/5505816/innDex_logo.jpg

innDex Logo (PRNewsfoto/innDex)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/inndex-strengthens-global-presence-with-dubai-office-to-drive-growth-across-mena-302554986.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
