Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results

Ocean Power Technologies Backlog Surges 184%

Drives Accelerating Growth Outlook

MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J., Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. ("OPT" or "the Company") (NYSE American: OPTT), today announced financial results for its fiscal first quarter ("1Q26") Highlights include:

1Q26 RESULTS

Backlog at July 31, 2025 was $15.0 million, a 184% increase over the 1Q25.

Pipeline as of July 31, 2025 was $133.5 million, a 45% increase over the $92.0 million pipeline at April July 31, 2024.

Cash operating expenses were consistent with the prior year's cash operating expense levels, with the year-over-year increase detailed below attributable to non-cash stock compensation expense.

Revenues for 1Q26 of $1.2 million decreased 9% compared to 1Q25 revenues of $1.3 million.

1Q26 and RECENT BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS:

We expanded our partnership with UAE-based Unique Group through a Master Services Agreement, strengthening our regional growth strategy. The agreement positions Unique Group as OPT's execution partner for non-defense WAM-V® USV projects in the UAE, with immediate leasing of a WAM-V 22 and plans for fleet expansion and revenue sharing. OPT also plans to establish a dedicated MRO hub in the UAE, enhancing service capacity while creating a scalable path to recurring revenue and long-term growth.

We unveiled a major upgrade to our AI-enabled Merrows Maritime Domain Awareness Solution (MDAS) , significantly enhancing its performance, stability, and security while expanding interoperability across surface, subsurface, and aerial platforms. The enhanced Merrows strengthens its role as an ISR node, providing operators with persistent watch capabilities, multi-user monitoring, and seamless integration of third-party data sources including AIS, weather, and mapping feeds. Together with OPT's PowerBuoy® and WAM-V® platforms, Merrows now delivers a scalable and autonomous monitoring network that positions OPT as a mission-critical partner within maritime security and intelligence.

We expanded our U.S. presence with a new office at the Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) headquarters in Washington, D.C., strengthening our strategic position in the fast-growing uncrewed systems market. This move enhances our access to key government and industry stakeholders, creating new pathways for commercial opportunities and policy engagement that support long-term revenue growth.

We reinforced our role as a policy and industry thought leader by testifying before the New Jersey Legislature on the state's opportunity to lead the emerging U.S. marine energy sector. In his remarks, President and CEO Philipp Stratmann highlighted how OPT's proven technologies and track record position the Company to help shape favorable policy, unlock new market opportunities, and drive long-term revenue growth. By leveraging its leadership in marine energy innovation, OPT is influencing national conversations that align renewable power, maritime security, and economic development.

Management Commentary - Dr. Philipp Stratmann, OPT's President and Chief Executive Officer

"Momentum across our markets continues to accelerate, as reflected in both our record backlog and the expansion of our pipeline. Customers are increasingly turning to OPT for solutions that combine maritime autonomy, renewable power, and advanced analytics to deliver critical ocean data as a service. With demand growing and our solutions gaining recognition globally as reliable, persistent, ready and primed, we believe OPT is exceptionally well positioned to capture new opportunities and expand our leadership in autonomous, persistent, and resident maritime systems."

1Q26 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Revenues for 1Q26 decreased $0.1 million to $1.2 million, a 9% decrease from 1Q25 revenue of $1.3 million.

for 1Q26 decreased $0.1 million to $1.2 million, a 9% decrease from 1Q25 revenue of $1.3 million. Gross loss for 1Q26 was $23 thousand as compared to a gross profit of $0.4 million for 1Q25.

for 1Q26 was $23 thousand as compared to a gross profit of $0.4 million for 1Q25. Operating expenses increased $2.1 million or 44% to $7.1 million in 1Q26, as compared to $4.9 million in 1Q25 due to a $2.1 million increase in non-cash stock compensation expenses.

increased $2.1 million or 44% to $7.1 million in 1Q26, as compared to $4.9 million in 1Q25 due to a $2.1 million increase in non-cash stock compensation expenses. Net loss was $7.4 million for 1Q26, as compared to a net loss of $4.5 million for 1Q25, primarily driven by the $2.1 million increase in non-cash stock compensation.

was $7.4 million for 1Q26, as compared to a net loss of $4.5 million for 1Q25, primarily driven by the $2.1 million increase in non-cash stock compensation. Backlog increased $9.7 million or 184% to $15.0 million as of July 31, 2025 as compared to $5.3 million at July 31, 2024. Our backlog includes unfilled firm written orders for our products and services from commercial or governmental customers, which we call orders. We believe the disclosure of orders is a useful metric for investors, as it helps support our future revenue expectations and adds validity to our strategic growth plan. Company management uses orders as a tool to manage expected growth, budget and cash requirements, and to monitor the success of our sales and marketing efforts. If any of our orders were to be terminated, delayed or revised downward, our orders and our backlog would be reduced by the expected value of the remaining terms of such contract.



Balance Sheet and Cash Flows:

Combined cash, unrestricted cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments as of July 31, 2025, was $10.0 million, which compares to $3.3 million at the beginning of the fiscal year.

Net cash used in operating activities for 1Q26 was approximately $5.6 million, compared to $6.1 million for 1Q25.

About Ocean Power Technologies

OPT provides intelligent maritime solutions and services that enable safer, cleaner, and more productive ocean operations for the defense and security, oil and gas, science and research, and offshore wind markets. Our PowerBuoy® platforms provide clean and reliable electric power and real-time data communications for remote maritime and subsea applications. We also provide WAM-V® autonomous surface vessels (ASVs) and marine robotics services. The Company's headquarters is located in Monroe Township, New Jersey and has an additional office in Richmond, California. To learn more, visit www.OceanPowerTechnologies.com.

Non-GAAP Measures: Pipeline

Pipeline is not a term recognized under United States generally accepted accounting principles; however, it is a common measurement used in our industry. Our methodology for determining pipeline may not be comparable to the methodologies used by other companies. Pipeline is a representation of the journey potential customers take from the moment they become aware of our products and service to the moment they become a paying customer. The sales pipeline is divided into a series of phases, each representing a different milestone in the customer journey. It is a tool we use to track sales progress, identify potential roadblocks, and make data-driven decisions to improve our sales performance. Revenue estimates derived from our pipeline can be subject to change due to project accelerations, cancellations or delays due to various factors. These factors can also cause revenue amounts to be realized in periods and at levels different than originally projected.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements that are within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are identified by certain words or phrases such as "may", "will", "aim", "will likely result", "believe", "expect", "will continue", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "contemplate", "seek to", "future", "objective", "goal", "project", "should", "will pursue" and similar expressions or variations of such expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectations about its future plans and performance. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions and estimates that could be inaccurate and subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could vary materially from those anticipated or expressed in any forward-looking statement made by the Company. Please refer to the Company's most recent Forms 10-Q and 10-K and subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for further discussion of these risks and uncertainties.. Except as may be required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no, and expressly disclaims any, obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, circumstances or otherwise after the date of this press release, and you are cautioned not to rely upon them unduly,

Financial Tables Follow

Additional information may be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K that will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Form 10-K is accessible at www.sec.gov or the Investor Relations section of the Company's website (investors.oceanpowertechnologies.com).

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share data) July 31, 2025 April 30, 2025 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,860 $ 6,715 Accounts receivable, net 2,207 1,191 Contract assets 555 1,088 Inventory 4,865 4,222 Other current assets 893 400 Total current assets 18,380 13,616 Property and equipment, net 4,703 3,444 Intangibles, net 3,456 3,490 Right-of-use assets, net 1,388 1,552 Restricted cash, long-term 154 154 Goodwill 8,537 8,537 Total assets $ 36,618 $ 30,793 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,283 $ 568 Earnout payable 250 300 Convertible notes payable (Note 13) 7,107 - Derivative liability (Note 13) 570 - Accrued expenses 1,293 1,271 Right-of-use liabilities, current portion 981 1,150 Contract liabilities 135 - Total current liabilities 11,619 3,289 Deferred tax liability 203 203 Right-of-use liabilities, less current portion 606 649 Total liabilities 12,428 4,141 Commitments and contingencies (Note 14) Shareholders' Equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; authorized 5,000,000 shares, none issued or outstanding; 100,000 designated as Series A - - Common stock, $0.001 par value; authorized 300,000,000 shares, issued 178,312,252 shares and 172,050,563 shares, respectively; outstanding 171,263,086 shares and 95,573,789 shares, respectively 178 172 Treasury stock, at cost; 787,477 and 787,477 shares, respectively (1,018 ) (1,018 ) Additional paid-in capital 361,508 356,588 Accumulated deficit (336,478 ) (329,090 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss - - Total shareholders' equity 24,190 26,652 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 36,618 $ 30,793

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data) Three months ended July 31, 2025 2024 Revenues $ 1,182 $ 1,301 Cost of revenues 1,205 854 Gross margin (23 ) 447 Operating expenses 7,055 4,920 Operating loss (7,078 ) (4,473 ) Interest (expense)/income, net (310 ) 3 Other income, net - 17 Loss before income taxes (7,388 ) (4,453 ) Income tax benefit - - Net loss (7,388 ) (4,453 ) Basic and diluted net loss per common share $ (0.04 ) $ (0.05 ) Weighted average shares used to compute basic and diluted net loss per common share 172,969,163 81,951,002