DJ Hot Rocks Investments plc: WeShop shareholding

Hot Rocks Investments plc (HRIP) Hot Rocks Investments plc: WeShop shareholding 16-Sep-2025 / 08:38 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Hot Rocks Investments plc (the "Company") 16 September 2025 WeShop: WeShop Announces Public Filing of Registration Statement with United States Securities and Exchange Commission for a Proposed Direct Listing of its Class A Ordinary Shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market The Company is pleased to provide an update on WeShop Holdings Limited in which it owns 150,000 ordinary shares, which has announced as follows: " Channel Islands , September 15, 2025 - WeShop Holdings Limited ("WeShop") , a shoppable social network allowing users in the United Kingdom to shop from hundreds of top retailers whilst also allowing its community to recommend products and services with the potential to earn ownership in the business, today announces that it has publicly filed a registration statement on a Form F-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to the proposed direct listing of its common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market. The listing is expected to take place after the SEC completes its ongoing review process and the Registration Statement is declared effective, subject to market and other conditions." Gavin Burnell, Managing Director of the Company said, "We are pleased to see the excellent progress being demonstrated by WeShop towards its proposed listing on NASDAQ, which is testament to the quality of the management team and its advisers. WeShop has the potential to revolutionise shopping and we have a meaningful equity position of 150,000 shares. Coupled with our low overheads we provide our shareholders exposure to another exciting situation with significant upside." The Directors continue to look at opportunities to diversify and add value for shareholders. For further details please contact: Hot Rocks Investments plc Gavin Burnell Tel: 0207 2644 546 Optiva Securities Limited Vishal Balasingham Tel: 0203 981 4174 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00B1WV3198 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: HRIP LEI Code: 213800JNSRPMZVREEO51 Sequence No.: 401976 EQS News ID: 2198092 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2198092&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 16, 2025 03:38 ET (07:38 GMT)