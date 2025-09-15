Radiant Logistics, Inc.: Radiant Logistics Announces Results For The Fourth Fiscal Quarter And Year Ended June 30, 2025

Continued progress in green-field and strategic operating partner acquisitions;

Well positioned for further growth as market conditions improve

RENTON, Wash., Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSE American: RLGT), a technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics services company, today reported financial results for the three and twelve months ended June 30, 2025.

Financial Highlights - Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2025

Revenues increased to $902.7 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025, up $100.2 million or 12.5%, compared to revenues of $802.5 million for the comparable prior year period.

Gross profit increased to $226.1 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025, up $2.6 million or 1.2%, compared to gross profit of $223.5 million for the comparable prior year period.

Adjusted gross profit, a non-GAAP financial measure, increased to $239.4 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025, up $2.9 million or 1.2%, compared to adjusted gross profit of $236.5 million for the comparable prior year period.

Net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc. increased to $17.3 million, or $0.37 per basic and $0.35 per fully diluted share for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025, compared to $7.7 million, or $0.16 per basic and fully diluted share for the comparable prior year period.

Adjusted net income, a non-GAAP financial measure, increased to $30.9 million, or $0.66 per basic and $0.64 per fully diluted share for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025, up $8.3 million or 36.7%, compared to adjusted net income of $22.6 million, or $0.48 per basic and $0.46 per fully diluted share for the comparable prior year period. Adjusted net income is calculated by applying a normalized tax rate of 24.5% and excluding other items not considered part of regular operating activities.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, increased to $38.8 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025, up $7.6 million or 24.4%, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $31.2 million for the comparable prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA margin (adjusted EBITDA expressed as a percentage of adjusted gross profit), a non-GAAP financial measure, increased to 16.2% or 300 basis points, for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025, compared to adjusted EBITDA margin of 13.2% for the comparable prior year period.

Acquisition Recap

Effective April 1, 2025, the Company acquired USA Logistics Services, Inc. and USA Carrier Services, LLC, both Philadelphia, Pennsylvania based, privately held companies that have operated as part of the Company's Service By Air brand since 2014.

Effective May 1, 2025, the Company acquired Universal Logistics, Inc. a Houston, Texas based privately held company that has operated as part of the Company's Airgroup brand since 2001.

Effective September 1, 2025, the Company acquired an 80% ownership interest in Weport, S.A. de C.V. ("Weport"), a Mexico -based, privately held company that provides a full range of global transportation and logistics solutions tailored to the needs, specifications, and regulations for a variety of industries and clients from around the world.

The Company structured each of these transactions similar to its previous transactions, with a portion of the expected purchase price payable in subsequent periods based on the achievement of certain integration milestones and the future performance of the acquired operations.

Stock Buy-Back

We purchased 145,717 shares of our common stock at an average cost of $5.48 per share for an aggregate cost of $0.8 million during the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025.

As of June 30, 2025, the Company had 47,143,178 shares outstanding.

CEO Bohn Crain Comments on Results

With the benefit of our diverse service offering and ongoing acquisition efforts, we continue to deliver solid financial results and generated $38.8 million in adjusted EBITDA for our fiscal year ended June 30, 2025, which is up $7.6 million and 24.4% relative to the prior year period," said Bohn Crain, Founder and CEO of Radiant Logistics. "The year-over-year improvement in adjusted EBITDA was driven principally through our acquisition efforts. For the year ended June 30, 2025, our acquisitions generated $6.0 million in adjusted EBITDA for the year ended June 30, 2025, driven principally by our green-field acquisitions of Seattle -based Cascade Transportation (June 2024), Houston -based Foundation Logistics and Services (September 2024), St. Louis -based TCB Transportation (December 2024), and Los Angeles -based Transcon Shipping (March 2025), along with the conversion of our strategic operating partners, Miami -based Select Logistics (February 2024), and Philadelphia -based USA Logistics (April 2025).

Notwithstanding these strong year over year results, we expect to continue to see some near-term volatility in our results tied to the ebb and flow of the ongoing U.S. negotiations around trade and tariffs. In any event, we continue to believe that there will ultimately be a surge in global trade as these tariff disputes are brought to rest. And in the interim, we intend to remain nimble in response to any tariff announcements by the U.S. administration and continue to support our customers in navigating these quickly evolving markets and executing thoughtful supply chain strategies for competitive advantage."

Mr. Crain continued, "As previously discussed, we believe we are well positioned with a durable business model, diverse service offering and strong balance sheet to navigate through a slower freight market. We continue to enjoy a strong balance sheet with approximately $22.9 million of cash on hand as of June 30, 2025, and only $20.0 million drawn on our $200.0 million credit facility. At the same time, we remain focused on the longer term, staying true to our strategy to deliver profitable growth through a combination of organic and acquisition initiatives, while thoughtfully re-levering our balance sheet through a combination of strategic operating partner conversions, synergistic tuck-in acquisitions, and stock buy-backs.

We made good progress in this regard over this last year having completed 3 green-field acquisitions and 3 strategic operating partner conversions in fiscal 2025. In addition, earlier this month we achieved a significant milestone with our acquisition of Mexico -based, Weport. Mexico is an important market for us and in addition to supporting Radiant's legacy and prospective customers across Mexico, Weport is well positioned to serve as a platform to help us continue to scale our North American footprint.

We believe these transactions are representative of our broader pipeline of opportunities which includes both green-field acquisitions (i.e. companies not currently part of our network) as well as acquisition opportunities inherent in our agent-based network where we can support our current operating partners in their exit strategies, and look forward to providing further updates as progress our acquisition efforts."

Fourth Fiscal Quarter Ended June 30, 2025 - Financial Results

For the three months ended June 30, 2025, Radiant reported net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc. of $4.9 million on $220.6 million of revenues, or $0.10 per basic and fully diluted share. For the three months ended June 30, 2024, Radiant reported net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc. of $4.8 million on $206.0 million of revenues, or $0.10 per basic and fully diluted share.

For the three months ended June 30, 2025, Radiant reported adjusted net income, a non-GAAP financial measure, of $5.5 million, or $0.12 per basic and $0.11 per fully diluted share. For the three months ended June 30, 2024, Radiant reported adjusted net income of $7.0 million, or $0.15 per basic and $0.14 per fully diluted share.

For the three months ended June 30, 2025, Radiant reported adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, of $7.9 million, compared to $9.1 million for the comparable prior year period.

Year Ended June 30, 2025 - Financial Results

For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025, Radiant reported net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc. of $17.3 million on $902.7 million of revenues, or $0.37 per basic and $0.35 per fully diluted share. For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, Radiant reported net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc. of $7.7 million on $802.5 million of revenues, or $0.16 per basic and fully diluted share.

For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025, Radiant reported adjusted net income, a non-GAAP financial measure, of $30.9 million, or $0.66 per basic and $0.64 per fully diluted share. For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, Radiant reported adjusted net income of $22.6 million, or $0.48 per basic and $0.46 per fully diluted share.

For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025, Radiant reported adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, of $38.8 million, compared to $31.2 million for the comparable prior year period.

About Radiant Logistics (NYSE American: RLGT)

Radiant Logistics, Inc. (www.radiantdelivers.com) operates as a third-party logistics company, providing technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics services primarily to customers in the United States and Canada. Through its comprehensive service offerings, Radiant provides domestic and international freight forwarding and freight brokerage services to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors and retailers, which it supports from an extensive network of company and agent-owned offices throughout North America and other key markets around the world. Radiant's value-added logistics services include warehouse and distribution, customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management and technology services.

This report contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning set forth in United States securities laws and regulations

RADIANT LOGISTICS, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets



June 30,

(In thousands, except share and per share data) 2025



2024

ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 22,942



$ 24,874

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $2,128 and $2,103, respectively

134,911





118,016

Contract assets

6,904





7,615

Income tax receivable

2,194





3,133

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

12,299





10,567

Total current assets

179,250





164,205













Property, technology, and equipment, net

23,489





25,558













Goodwill

117,637





93,043

Intangible assets, net

49,123





34,943

Operating lease right-of-use assets

55,066





49,850

Deposits and other assets

2,209





3,586

Total other long-term assets

224,035





181,422

Total assets $ 426,774



$ 371,185













LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable $ 74,411



$ 73,558

Operating partner commissions payable

10,541





13,291

Accrued expenses

10,637





8,948

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

12,741





11,629

Current portion of finance lease liabilities

282





643

Current portion of contingent consideration

6,050





455

Other current liabilities

483





1,927

Total current liabilities

115,145





110,451













Notes payable

20,000





-

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

49,245





45,026

Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion

969





677

Contingent consideration, net of current portion

13,300





4,710

Deferred tax liabilities

1,782





812

Other long-term liabilities

248





-

Total long-term liabilities

85,544





51,225

Total liabilities

200,689





161,676













Equity:









Common stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 52,324,201 and

51,844,249 shares issued, and 47,143,178 and 46,808,943 shares outstanding,

respectively

34





33

Additional paid-in capital

110,588





110,763

Treasury stock, at cost, 5,181,023 and 5,035,306 shares, respectively

(31,964)





(31,166)

Retained earnings

150,569





133,278

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(3,211)





(3,546)

Total Radiant Logistics, Inc. stockholders' equity

226,016





209,362

Noncontrolling interest

69





147

Total equity

226,085





209,509

Total liabilities and equity $ 426,774



$ 371,185



RADIANT LOGISTICS, INC. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income



Three Months Ended June 30,



Year Ended June 30,

(In thousands, except share and per share data) 2025



2024



2025



2024

Revenues $ 220,580



$ 206,032



$ 902,696



$ 802,470

























Operating expenses:





















Cost of transportation and other services

160,195





145,451





663,277





565,947

Operating partner commissions

21,145





22,991





78,493





92,668

Personnel costs

21,882





19,409





81,509





78,212

Selling, general and administrative expenses

10,201





8,636





42,471





38,700

Depreciation and amortization

3,600





4,666





18,379





18,095

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

(1,641)





-





(2,491)





(450)

Total operating expenses

215,382





201,153





881,638





793,172

























Income from operations

5,198





4,879





21,058





9,298

























Other income (expense):





















Interest income

179





503





1,303





2,333

Interest expense

(491)





(212)





(1,342)





(1,056)

Foreign currency transaction gain

(51)





21





164





143

Change in fair value of interest rate swap contracts

-





(294)





(1,032)





(1,197)

Other

(18)





5





1,052





199

Total other income

(381)





23





145





422

























Income before income taxes

4,817





4,902





21,203





9,720

























Income tax expense

116





(56)





(3,765)





(1,523)

























Net income

4,933





4,846





17,438





8,197

Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

(26)





(65)





(147)





(512)

























Net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc. $ 4,907



$ 4,781



$ 17,291



$ 7,685

























Other comprehensive income:





















Foreign currency translation gain (loss)

2,597





(459)





335





(1,341)

Comprehensive income $ 7,530



$ 4,387



$ 17,773



$ 6,856

























Income per share:





















Basic $ 0.10



$ 0.10



$ 0.37



$ 0.16

Diluted $ 0.10



$ 0.10



$ 0.35



$ 0.16

























Weighted average common shares outstanding:





















Basic

47,144,123





46,936,272





46,969,294





47,047,754

Diluted

48,691,339





48,589,842





48,730,674





48,822,017



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

RADIANT LOGISTICS, INC.

Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit, Net Income Attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc.

to Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

(unaudited)

As used in this report adjusted gross profit, adjusted net income, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin are not measures of financial performance or liquidity under United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). Adjusted gross profit, adjusted net income, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin are presented herein because they are important metrics used by management to evaluate and understand the performance of the ongoing operations of Radiant's business. For adjusted net income, management uses a 24.5% tax rate to calculate the provision for income taxes to normalize Radiant's tax rate to that of its competitors and to compare Radiant's reporting periods with different effective tax rates. In addition, in arriving at adjusted net income, the Company adjusts for certain non-cash charges and significant items that are not part of regular operating activities. These adjustments include income taxes, depreciation and amortization, costs unrelated to our core operations, and other non-cash charges.

We commonly refer to the term "adjusted gross profit" when commenting about our Company and the results of operations. Adjusted gross profit is a non-GAAP measure calculated as revenues less directly related operations and expenses attributed to the Company's services. Adjusted gross profit is calculated as GAAP gross profit exclusive of depreciation and amortization, which are reported separately. We believe adjusted gross profit is a better measurement than are total revenues when analyzing and discussing the effectiveness of our business and is used as a portion of a key metric the Company uses to discuss its progress.

EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure of income and does not include the effects of interest, income taxes, and the "non-cash" effects of depreciation and amortization on long-term assets. Companies have some discretion as to which elements of depreciation and amortization are excluded in the EBITDA calculation. We exclude all depreciation charges related to property, technology, and equipment and all amortization charges (including amortization of leasehold improvements). We then further adjust EBITDA to exclude share-based compensation, costs unrelated to our core operations (primarily acquisition and litigation costs), and other non-cash charges. While management considers EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA useful in analyzing our results, it is not intended to replace any presentation included in our consolidated financial statements.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, as presented, represent a useful method of assessing the performance of our operating activities, as they reflect our earnings trends without the impact of certain non-cash charges and other non-recurring charges. These non-GAAP financial measures are intended to supplement the GAAP financial information by providing additional insight regarding results of operations to allow a comparison to other companies, many of whom use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results. However, these non-GAAP financial measures will not be defined in the same manner by all companies and may not be comparable to other companies. Adjusted gross profit, adjusted net income, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any of the consolidated statements of comprehensive income prepared in accordance with GAAP, or as an indication of Radiant's operating performance or liquidity.

(In thousands) Three Months Ended June 30,



Year Ended June 30,

Reconciliation of adjusted gross profit to GAAP gross profit 2025



2024



2025



2024

Revenues $ 220,580



$ 206,032



$ 902,696



$ 802,470

Cost of transportation and other services (exclusive of

depreciation and amortization, shown separately below)

(160,195)





(145,451)





(663,277)





(565,947)

Depreciation and amortization

(2,513)





(3,253)





(13,340)





(13,055)

GAAP gross profit $ 57,872



$ 57,328



$ 226,079



$ 223,468

Depreciation and amortization

2,513





3,253





13,340





13,055

Adjusted gross profit $ 60,385



$ 60,581



$ 239,419



$ 236,523

























GAAP gross profit percentage

26.2 %



27.8 %



25.0 %



27.8 % Adjusted gross profit percentage

27.4 %



29.4 %



26.5 %



29.5 %



Three Months Ended June 30,



Year Ended June 30,

Reconciliation of GAAP net income to adjusted EBITDA 2025



2024



2025



2024

Net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc. $ 4,907



$ 4,781



$ 17,291



$ 7,685

Income tax expense (benefit)

(116)





56





3,765





1,523

Depreciation and amortization (1)

3,600





4,779





18,493





18,552

Net interest expense

312





(291)





39





(1,277)

Share-based compensation

361





85





(819)





2,611

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

(1,641)





-





(2,491)





(450)

Lease termination costs

115





-





1,491





76

Change in fair value of interest rate swap contracts

-





294





1,032





1,197

Other

352





(626)





(45)





1,243

























Adjusted EBITDA

7,890





9,078





38,756





31,160

Adjusted EBITDA as a % of adjusted gross profit (2)

13.1 %



15.0 %



16.2 %



13.2 % (1) Depreciation and amortization for the purposes of calculating adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, includes depreciation

expenses recognized on certain computer software as a service.



(In thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended June 30,



Year Ended June 30,

Reconciliation of GAAP net income to adjusted net income 2025



2024



2025



2024

Net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc. $ 4,907



$ 4,781



$ 17,291



$ 7,685

























Income tax expense (benefit)

(116)





56





3,765





1,523

Depreciation and amortization

3,600





4,666





18,379





18,095

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

(1,641)





-





(2,491)





(450)

Lease termination costs

115





-





1,491





76

Change in fair value of interest rate swap contracts

-





294





1,032





1,197

Other

400





(505)





1,519





1,870

























Adjusted net income before income taxes

7,265





9,292





40,986





29,996

























Provision for income taxes at 24.5%

(1,780)





(2,277)





(10,042)





(7,349)

























Adjusted net income $ 5,485



$ 7,015



$ 30,944



$ 22,647

























Adjusted net income per common share:





















Basic $ 0.12



$ 0.15



$ 0.66



$ 0.48

Diluted $ 0.11



$ 0.14



$ 0.64



$ 0.46

























Weighted average common shares outstanding:





















Basic

47,144,123





46,936,272





46,969,294





47,047,754

Diluted

48,691,339





48,589,842





48,730,674





48,822,017



(In thousands) Three months ended



Year ended

Trailing twelve months adjusted EBITDA: June 30, 2025



March 31, 2025



December 31, 2024



September 30, 2024



June 30, 2025

Net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc. $ 4,907



$ 2,541



$ 6,466



$ 3,377



$ 17,291

Income tax expense

(116)





573





2,163





1,145





3,765

Depreciation and amortization (1)

3,600





4,937





5,037





4,919





18,493

Net interest expense

312





11





(56)





(228)





39

Share-based compensation

361





469





(1,812)





163





(819)

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

(1,641)





250





(1,300)





200





(2,491)

Lease termination costs

115





210





1,166





-





1,491

Change in fair value of interest rate swap contracts

-





291





301





440





1,032

Other

352





116





50





(563)





(45)































Adjusted EBITDA $ 7,890



$ 9,398



$ 12,015



$ 9,453



$ 38,756



(1) Depreciation and amortization for the purposes of calculating adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, includes depreciation

expenses recognized on certain computer software as a service.

SOURCE Radiant Logistics, Inc.