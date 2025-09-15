Patriot Battery Metals Inc.: Patriot Battery Metals Announces Proposed Name Change to PMET RESOURCES

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - September 16, 2025 - Sydney, Australia

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company") (TSX: PMET) (ASX: PMT) (OTCQX: PMETF) (FSE: R9GA) is pleased to announce that it has decided to change its name to PMET Resources Inc. in English and « Ressources PMET Inc. » in French.

The Company will retain its existing trading symbols: "PMET" on the Toronto Stock Exchange and "PMT" on the Australian Securities Exchange.

The name change and corporate rebranding marks the next evolution of the Company as development of the world-class Shaakichiuwaanaan Project in Canada continues to advance, with the imminent completion of the Feasibility Study and continued strong progress with permitting and stakeholder engagement.

The evolution of the Company's brand to PMET Resources is consistent with its growth as a diversified global critical minerals company, focused on becoming a reliable long-term supplier of critical minerals to key North American and European markets.

In line with this shift, the Company's tagline will evolve from " North America's lithium powerhouse" to " North America's critical-mineral powerhouse", reflecting the broader geological endowment of Shaakichiuwaanaan. In addition to lithium, the project hosts tantalum, caesium and gallium resources, with the potential to deliver world-class supplies of each of these highly strategic minerals.

The Company's President, CEO and Managing Director Ken Brinsden said:

"The evolution of Patriot into PMET comes at the right time for our company and the Shaakichiuwaanaan Project. Our new logo, a three faced crystal, is representative of a mineral, with the three faces each representing the LCT components of our pegmatites: lithium, caesium and tantalum. It also represents the three cultures active on-site and in the Company more broadly, namely - the Cree, French and English - collaborating to build Shaakichiuwaanaan into a key supplier of critical minerals to the North American and European markets."

"PMET RESOURCES, with our new logo and, importantly, website at pmet.ca, provides a fresh, effective and seamless platform to communicate with all of our key stakeholders."

Effective at the start of trading on September 18, 2025, subject to final approval by the Toronto Stock Exchange, the Company will commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the new name, with the name change expected to be effected by ASX on September 19, 2025 (Sydney). The new CUSIP and ISIN numbers assigned to the Company's common shares are 73015G104 and CA73015G1046, respectively. There will be no consolidation of share capital, and shareholders are not required to change their existing share certificates for new certificates bearing the new Company name. Company shares held electronically will be booked electronically. The Company's change of name does not impact the rights of the Company's securityholders, and no further action is required by existing securityholders with respect to this change. All outstanding securities will remain valid under the new name.

About Patriot Battery Metals Inc.

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. is a hard-rock lithium exploration company focused on advancing its district-scale 100%-owned Shaakichiuwaanaan Property (the "Project" and formerly known as Corvette) located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Québec, Canada, which is accessible year-round by all-season road and is proximal to regional powerline infrastructure. The Project hosts the world's largest1 pollucite-hosted caesium pegmatite Mineral Resource2 at the Rigel and Vega zones with 0.69 Mt at 4.40% Cs 2 O, Indicated, and 1.70 Mt at 2.40% Cs 2 O, Inferred. Additionally, the Project hosts a Consolidated Mineral Resource, which includes the Rigel and Vega caesium zones, totalling 108.0 Mt at 1.40% Li 2 O, 0.11% Cs 2 O, 166 ppm Ta 2 O 5 , and 66 ppm Ga, Indicated, and 33.4 Mt at 1.33% Li 2 O, 0.21% Cs 2 O, 155 ppm Ta 2 O 5 , and 65 ppm Ga, Inferred, and ranks as the largest lithium pegmatite resource in the Americas, and in the top ten globally.

For further information, please contact us at [email protected] or by calling +1 (604) 279-8709, or visit www.patriotbatterymetals.com. Please also refer to the Company's continuous disclosure filings, available under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca and www.asx.com.au, for available exploration data.

This news release has been approved by

" KEN BRINSDEN "

Kenneth Brinsden, President, CEO, & Managing Director

Qualified/Competent Person

The technical and scientific information in this news release that relates to the Shaakichiuwaanaan Property is based on, and fairly represents, information compiled by Mr. Darren L. Smith, M.Sc., P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and member in good standing with the Ordre des Géologues du Québec (Geologist Permit number 01968), and with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (member number 87868). Mr. Smith has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

Mr. Smith is an Executive and Vice President of Exploration for Patriot Battery Metals Inc. and holds common shares and options in the Company.

_____________________________ 1 Determination based on Mineral Resource data, sourced through July 11, 2025, from corporate disclosure.

2 The Consolidated MRE cut-off grade is variable depending on the mining method and pegmatite (0.40% Li 2 O open-pit, 0.60% Li 2 O underground CV5, and 0.70% Li 2 O underground CV13). A grade constraint of 0.50% Cs 2 O was used to model the Rigel and Vega caesium zones, which are entirely within the CV13 Pegmatite's open-pit mining shape. The Effective Date of the MREs is June 20, 2025 (through drill hole CV24-787). Mineral Resources are not Mineral or Ore Reserves as they do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Mr. Smith has sufficient experience, which is relevant to the style of mineralization, type of deposit under consideration, and to the activities being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as described by the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (the JORC Code). Mr. Smith consents to the inclusion in this news release of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

Disclaimer for Forward-looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Securities Laws.

All statements, other than statements of present or historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions and accordingly, actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. You are hence cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "plan", "development", "growth", "continued", "intentions", "expectations", "strategy", "opportunities", "anticipated", "trends", "potential", "outlook", "ability", "additional", "on track", "prospects", "viability", "estimated", "reaches", "enhancing", "strengthen", "target", "will", "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements concerning: the timing of the name change, the timing of the feasibility study, progress with permitting and stakeholder engagement, and the Company's business strategy.

Although the Company believes its expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions and has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. As such, these risks are not exhaustive; however, they should be considered carefully. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. Due to the risks, uncertainties and assumptions inherent in forward-looking statements, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions which may have been used. Forward-looking statements are also subject to risks and uncertainties facing the Company's business, any of which could have a material adverse effect on the Company's business, financial condition, results of operations and growth prospects. Some of the risks the Company faces and the uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the ability to execute on plans relating to the Company's Project, including the timing thereof. In addition, readers should review the detailed risk discussion in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form filed on SEDAR+ for a fuller understanding of the risks and uncertainties that affect the Company's business and operations.

The forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law. The Company qualifies all of its forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

