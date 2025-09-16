Lam Research Corporation; JSR Corporation: Lam Research and JSR Corporation/Inpria Corporation Enter Cross-Licensing, Collaboration Agreement to Advance Semiconductor Manufacturing

Companies to Focus on Patterning for Leading-Edge Chips, Including Dry Resist EUV Lithography and Next-Generation Materials

FREMONT, Calif. and TOKYO, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lam Research Corp. (Nasdaq: LRCX), a global leader in semiconductor fabrication equipment and services, and JSR Corporation, a leading technology company focused on materials innovation solutions and the parent company of Inpria Corporation, a metal oxide photoresist solution provider, today announced that Lam and JSR/Inpria have entered into a non-exclusive cross-licensing and collaboration agreement to advance leading-edge semiconductor manufacturing. The partnership is intended to accelerate the industry's transition to next-generation patterning, including dry resist technology for extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography, and advance the development of next-generation materials for atomic layer etching and deposition processes.

The agreement capitalizes on JSR group's innovative semiconductor materials, including metal oxide solutions, and Lam's deep capabilities in deposition, etch, and EUV patterning, including Aether®, Lam's groundbreaking dry resist equipment and process technology that reduces the cost and complexity of creating the intricate patterns required for chips for artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC).

The companies will collaborate to integrate JSR/Inpria's patterning resists and films with Lam's etch and dry resist deposition technologies. Lam and JSR/Inpria will also work together to expand innovation in several areas to support chipmakers as they scale in the AI era, including research and development related to metal oxide resists, high NA EUV patterning for advanced nodes, and other advanced films for next-generation patterning. In addition, leveraging JSR's recent acquisition of Yamanaka Hutech Corporation, Lam and JSR plan to explore new precursor materials and processes for advanced atomic layer deposition and etch solutions.

"By richly complementing Lam's proven atomic layer deposition and etch capabilities with JSR's deep expertise in advanced patterning materials, this collaboration enables us to accelerate innovation at a time of rising semiconductor complexity," said Vahid Vahedi, chief technology and sustainability officer, Lam Research. "This includes driving new low-NA and high-NA EUV patterning materials and metal oxide resists and providing greater access to Aether dry resist technology."

"At JSR, we are committed to advancing cutting-edge materials to enable our customers' most demanding technology roadmaps," said Toru Kimura, senior officer, JSR Corporation. "By combining JSR and Inpria's materials expertise with Lam Research's strengths in deposition, etch, and dry resist technologies, we aim to accelerate solutions for EUV lithography - including high NA - and support the industry to scale efficiently for the new AI era."

Lam and Inpria have also agreed to dismiss all claims against each other in the litigation Inpria v. Lam Research (Case 1:22cv01359) in the District Court of Delaware and all related inter partes review (IPR) proceedings.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation is a global supplier of innovative wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Lam's equipment and services allow customers to build smaller and better performing devices. In fact, today, nearly every advanced chip is built with Lam technology. We combine superior systems engineering, technology leadership, and a strong values-based culture, with an unwavering commitment to our customers. Lam Research (Nasdaq: LRCX) is a FORTUNE 500® company headquartered in Fremont, Calif., with operations around the globe. Learn more at www.lamresearch.com.

About JSR Corporation

JSR Corporation is a global technology company developing cutting-edge materials. Our Electronic Materials business provides a wide range of semiconductor materials for advanced logic and memory, including photoresists and ancillaries, process materials such as CMP slurries, cleaning solutions, packaging materials, and precursors. JSR's Electronic Materials Division's group companies include Inpria Corporation, acquired in 2021 for EUV metal oxide resists, and Yamanaka Hutech, added in August 2024 for high-purity CVD/ALD precursors. JSR delivers high-quality materials with added functionality, driving innovation in the semiconductor market and enabling customer breakthroughs. Please visit www.jsr.co.jp.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements made in this press release that are not of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to the safe harbor provisions created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on Lam's and JSR's current expectations, their respective managements' beliefs, and certain assumptions made by Lam and JSR, all of which are subject to change. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as "likely," "plan," "believe," "will," "may," "if," similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words. Examples of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements in this press release regarding (i) the collaboration between Lam and JSR, (ii) Lam's and JSR's expectations regarding the benefits of the cross-licensing and collaboration agreement, (iii) industry and trends and future technology requirements, (iv) the capabilities of Lam's and JSR's products and technology, and (v) the dismissal of litigation. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, including: Lam and JSR may not receive the expected benefits of the cross-licensing and collaboration agreement; court approvals required for the dismissal of litigation may not be obtained, or are obtained subject to conditions that are not anticipated; business, economic, political and/or regulatory conditions in the industry and the overall economy may deteriorate or change; the actions of Lam's and JSR's customers and competitors may be inconsistent with Lam's and JSR's expectations; trade regulations, export controls, tariffs, trade disputes, and other geopolitical tensions may inhibit Lam's and JSR's ability to sell their products; as well as the other risks and uncertainties that are described in the documents filed or furnished by Lam with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including specifically the Risk Factors described in Lam's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 29, 2025. These uncertainties and changes could materially affect the forward-looking statements and cause actual results to vary from expectations in a material way. Lam and JSR undertake no obligation to update the information or statements made in this press release.

