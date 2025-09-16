Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2025) - OneClickDrive has released new findings from its internal data, confirming that interest in renting a car has remained steady throughout 2025 in Abu Dhabi. The company's review, based on marketplace usage between January and August, shows a balanced mix of daily, weekly, and monthly bookings, reflecting both tourist arrivals and growing residential demand.





Short-term rentals have consistently attracted visitors travelling to the capital for business meetings, conferences, and leisure trips. Economy cars are among the most frequently booked options for city travel, while SUVs are chosen by groups and families looking to explore coastal routes or cultural landmarks. The data indicates noticeable peaks in daily rental activity during public holidays and high-profile events hosted across Abu Dhabi.

Monthly contracts have been another key driver of growth. Many expatriates, students, and professionals arriving on temporary work assignments are turning to longer rental terms as an alternative to ownership. These arrangements provide predictable costs and flexibility to change vehicles when needed, especially for those who do not wish to commit to long-term investments in a car.

The company's analysis points to a growing emphasis on clarity during the rental process. Customers are making more detailed inquiries before confirming bookings, often asking about insurance coverage, mileage limits, and deposit terms. This indicates that renters are approaching mobility decisions with more careful planning. In turn, suppliers who provide full information and maintain well-documented vehicles report smoother transactions and faster turnaround times.

Corporate demand has also played an important role in shaping rental activity. Businesses based in the capital continue to arrange cars for visiting teams and executives, often securing premium sedans or SUVs. These bookings generally span longer durations, adding to the stability of the rental market.

"Through our data, we can see that demand to rent a car Abu Dhabi has held strong this year," said Mahesh Pagarani, Managing Director of OneClickDrive. "The consistent mix of residents and visitors highlights the value of flexible rental arrangements, especially in a city that serves as both a government hub and a growing business centre."

In addition to demand trends, the review notes an emerging preference for hybrid and electric models, though they remain a minority compared to conventional cars. Customers are showing interest in vehicles that balance performance with efficiency, reflecting broader changes in driver expectations.

The company's findings are drawn from its internal marketplace records of live listings, searches, and completed bookings during the first eight months of 2025. These insights underline the role of rental cars in Abu Dhabi as both a practical choice for everyday life and a reliable option for short-term visitors. With cooler months ahead, the company expects activity to remain steady, supported by seasonal tourism and local mobility needs.

OneClickDrive is a UAE-based car marketplace that connects customers with suppliers offering car rentals, chauffeur services, car sales, and yacht charters. The platform brings listings from a wide network of providers together in one place for comparison and direct contact.

